LANSING — The MHSAA Sunday released playoff pairings for the football playoffs, which due to the shortened regular season will include all teams in Michigan for the first time.
Corunna, Morrice and Durand all will host games. Morrice (6-0) is up first on Thursday, hosting 1-5 Kingston at 7 p.m. in 8-player Division 1. The Orioles and Cardinals met Oct. 16, with Morrice winning 57-0.
Birch Run (1-5) will travel to Corunna at 7 p.m. Friday for Division 5 first-round matchup. Ovid-Elsie (3-3) is also in the district, playing at Almont (2-2) at the same time Friday.
In Division 6, Detroit Collegiate Prep (2-4) heads to Durand (4-2); the day and time for that game is yet to be determined.
In Division 7, New Lothrop (6-0) and Laingsburg (3-3) both drew byes into the district semifinals. Byron (1-5) is at Burton Bendle (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, while Perry (0-6) is at Bath (3-3) in that district’s first-round matchups.
In other games, Owosso (1-5) plays at 7 p.m. Friday against Williamston (5-1) in a Division 4 contest. Chesaning (2-4) goes to Caro (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in Division 6.
