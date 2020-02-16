WILLIAMSTON — It was a good afternoon for area high school wrestling teams competing at Saturday’s Division 3 individual district tournament at Williamston.
Each area here qualified at least one wrestler for the MHSAA Lower Peninsula individual regionals.
Durand and Chesaning were the only lone area schools to boast individual district champions. Durand’s Brock Holek ruled the 130-pound weight class while Chesaning ‘s Jordan Rodriguez won at 112.
“Feels good to win,” Rodriguez said. “It was a tough match, just had to keep calm and keep trying to score.”
In the district finals, Rodriguez defeated Lakewood’s Zachary Gibson on a 7-6 decision.
Chesaning’s only other regional qualifier, Brenden Quakenbush, wasn’t quite satisfied with his third-place finish over Corunna’s Zach Worthington on a pin.
“I made a lot of mental mistakes, I need to work harder and step up my game against these tougher opponents,” Quakenbush said.
Durand’s Holek also felt like he had room for improvement despite winning a district championship.
“Feels good (winning the district),” said Holek. “I know there’s a lot of work to do —I didn’t wrestle to my full capabilities but I’m going to get back to work and focus on my match next week.”
With the win, Holek keeps his undefeated streak going but says that isn’t his main focus going forward.
“I’m just taking it match to match to get down to states,” said Holek.
Durand qualified three other wrestlers throughout the afternoon. Hunter Spaulding took third at 189 over Corunna’s Aidan Buckley; Ty Fielder placed third over another Cavalier, D’Angelo Campos, at 112; and Darrin Alward finished fourth at 135.
Corunna had the most regional qualifiers on the day with six. Only one of those qualifiers, Ty Anderson, made it to the championship match, where he lost to Stockbridge’s Kael Bunce on a 4-3 decision. The Cavs also had two third-place finishes from Matt Weiss (160) and Xavier Anderson (145).
Ovid-Elsie had not one but two championship runner-ups with Mason Spiess finishing second at 103 and Trenton Hurst doing the same at 171. The Marauders other two qualifiers, Kameron Arnett and Gavyn Perry, placed fourth in their respective weights.
Perry had one qualifier on the day, Jacob Orweller, who finished fourth at 125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.