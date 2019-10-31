Owosso alumna Megan Vondrasek is off to a fast start in her college wrestling career.
After winning her 143-pound match in Adrian College’s season-opening loss to Gannon University Oct. 20, Vondrasek captured her first tournament title over the weekend at the Adrian Open. The former high school state champion pinned fellow Adrian wrestler MacKenzie Matta in the 143 finals.
Vondrasek had a bye in the first round and had a tech fall in the semifinals to move to 3-0 on the season
FOOTBALL
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence started at linebacker, but was fairly quiet in a 28-10 win Saturday over Kalamazoo College. He made one tackle.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — In contrast, Jackson was the Hornets’ second-leading tackler, making 12 stops from his starting linebacker spot in the loss to Alma.
Gabe Luce, Wisconsin Lutheran College (Chesaning) — Luce caught three passes for 35 yards in Saturday’s 39-6 loss to Lakeland. He also returned one punt for 8 yards.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — The tight end was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 34-10 loss to second-ranked Ferris State. SVSU, coached by Chesaning native Ryan Brady, saw its passing game struggle as QB Ryan Conklin completed just 8 of 23 attempts and was picked off twice. Head coach Tony Annese’s (Corunna) Bulldogs improved to 8-0.
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — After playing in three straight games, Harrison did not play in Saturday’s 29-7 loss to Kentucky.
Clayton Lynn, Michigan Tech (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) — The freshman had his best collegiate game to date Saturday in a loss to Ashland. He recorded four tackles, including one for loss.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp took 16th in 18 minutes, 27.4 seconds for the Spartans at Saturday’s Eastern Michigan Fall Classic.
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford took 13th (20:33.5) Saturday at the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Cross Country Championships. LCC took first as a team.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Ben Jacobs, Michigan (Corunna) — Jacobs, running unattached for the Wolverines, took 16th in the men’s 5K (15:50.8) at Eastern Michigan.
Zach Adkins, Cleary University (Durand) — Adkins took 60th (28:52.40) in the 8K race Saturday during the NAIA Great Lakes Cross Country Challenge in Grand Rapids.
Blake Watson, St. Leo University (Corunna) — Watson finished 14th in 26:45.8 Saturday at the Sunshine State Conference Cross Country Championships in Boca Raton, Florida. Saint Leo won the program’s fourth SSC title.
VOLLEYBALL
Sophia Streiff and Maya Ferland, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Ferland had 15 kills Oct. 24 as LCC beat Ancilla College 3-1. Strieff added five kills.
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had 11 kills and six digs Friday as sixth-ranked Wisconsin turned back the Spartans 3-0. Norris added nine kills and six digs in a 3-1 loss Sunday to Minnesota.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane totaled seven kills in a pair of losses Friday and Saturday to Grand Valley State and Davenport.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started and recorded a shot, playing all 110 minutes in a scoreless double overtime draw Sunday against Milwaukee.
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith started at forward in a 2-0 loss to Calvin College Tuesday.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski started Friday in a 3-2 loss to Siena Heights.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Matt Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench as the Wolverines opened the season with a 100-59 win Saturday over Grace Christian (Michigan). He had 11 points and four boards Tuesday in another win, 71-68 over Holy Cross (Indiana).
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage played 25 minutes, scoring three points with two rebounds and a steal in Aquinas’ 69-64 season-opening loss Friday to Spring Arbor. He had 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting the next day as Aquinas fell 93-66 to Indiana Wesleyan.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had two points and a rebound in two minutes of action Friday as LTU opened with a 84-75 win over Ohio Christian.
