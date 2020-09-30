BYRON — Maddie Davis had 12 kills and Byron swept Chesaning 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 Tuesday to rise to 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 5-3-2 overall.
Ally Glass had six kills for the Eagles. Jaden Zakoor had six digs while Pearl Schmidt had 20 assists.
Chesaning’s Karissa Ferry had five kills, five blocks, six digs and eight service points, including four aces. The Indians (0-6, 0-2) got six points and two aces from Kate Lewis.
Chesaning’s Kylie Morse had five blocks while Kylie Florian added six digs and Lewis had two kills. Hailey Rolfe had five points and an ace.
New Lothrop
beats Durand
DURAND — Avery Krupp delivered eight kills with six aces and New Lothrop defeated Durand 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 Tuesday.
Carley Martin had seven kills and six aces for the Hornets (6-5, 1-0 MMAC). Grace Osborn added four kills and Madison Wendling had 10 digs.
Durand’s Jade Garske had six kills, while Alivia Gilson had 13 digs and Goldyn Graham had 10 digs. Avery Gilson recorded eight digs.
Emma Maiden had five digs and joined Mackenzie Pancheck and Jessica Winslow with two kills. Pancheck had two solo blocks.
Morrice
improves
to 2-1
FLINT — Maddie Diebler dealt seven aces and Kaylee McGowan powered six kills as Morrice swept Beecher 25-8, 25-7, 25-10 Tuesday.
The Orioles, now 2-1, got five aces from Deenie Miller. Macy BeGole added three kills, while Ally Colthorp had seven digs. Kenzie Doerner had seven assists while Abi Beem had four assists.
Emma Valentine recorded one block for Morrice. Jordyn Cartier had three digs.
