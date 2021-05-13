WEBBERVILLE — The Morrice boys track and field team defeated Flint Beecher by 33 points to wrap up the Genesee
Area Conference Blue Division championship Tuesday.
The Orioles scored 152 points to the Buccaneers’ 129. Webberville (81), Flint Hamady (58), International Academy of Flint (40), Madison Academy (24), Burton Bendle (18) and Burton Bentley (2) closed out the scoring.
Aiden Campbell placed first for Morrice in the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 4.49 seconds), the 3,200 run (11:10.05) and helped the Orioles win the 3,200 relay with Chandler Iler, Owen Doerner and Caleb Rivers (9:09.15).
Other GAC Blue champions were Iler (800 run, 2:15.11), Brett McGowan (shot put, 42-10 1/2) and Drew McGowan (discus, 107-7).
Chesaning wins twice
CHESANING — Chesaning captured a pair of dual-meet victories Wednesday at home.
The Indians scored 78 1/2 points to turn back Ovid-Elsie (54) and Montrose (221/2).
Levi Maier and Isaac Zamora each placed first in two solo events for Chesaning. Maier topped the 800 run (2:17.30) and the 1,600 run (4:40.66). Zamora ruled the 110 hurdles (18.36) and 300 hurdles (45.04).
Chesaning’s other solo winners were Brenden Quackenbush (shot put, 48-7), Kaden Liebrock (pole vault, 12-9) and Evan List (long jump, 17-4).
Chesaning won the 400 relay in 46.55 seconds (Zamora, Matt Warby, Henry Hill, Grant Sampson); the 800 relay in 1:37.16 (Corbin Walker, Warby, Hill, Reese Greenfelder); and the 1,600 relay in 3:41.88 (Sampson, Hill, Walker, Maier).
Ovid-Elsie’s winners included Gavyn Leavitt (400 dash, 53.65), Ryan Gavenda (high jump, 5-8) and the 3,200 relay team of Jacob Schaub, Nick Long, Dillon Renfroe and Leavitt (10:04.20).
Perry splits GLAC meet
LESLIE — The Perry boys split a GLAC encounter Tuesday at Leslie.
Leslie defeated Perry 83-45, but the Ramblers were able to turn back Lansing Christian. No score was reported for the Ramblers’ win.
Perry’s Jacob Orweller placed first in three events. He won the 110 hurdles in 16 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 43.40 and joined forces with Troy Barber, Jonah Smith and Nathaniel Cochrane to win the 1,600 relay (3:46).
Cochrane won the 400 dash in 55.91. Perry also won the 800 relay with Austin Poirer, Smith, Nicolas Barber and Aiden Brooks (1:47).
Perry now stands 2-3 in dual meets.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Morrice GAC Blue runners-up
WEBBERVILLE — The Morrice girls finished second in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division following Tuesday’s league meet.
Webberville scored 120 points for first place, while Morrice was second with 110. Flint Beecher (60), Flint Hamady (52), Burton Bendle (420), Madison Academy (20) and Burton Bentley (10) finished the scoring.
Morrice’s Macy BeGole placed first in the pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches. Teammate Albri Larner was second at the same height.
The Orioles won the 1,600 relay thanks to Maisie Campbell, Savannah Miles, Amber Lademann and BeGole (5:21.17). Morrice also won the 3,00 relay with Campbell, Tamaki Scribner, Lademann and Lillie Corbat (13:08.64).
Chesaning edges O-E
CHESANING — Chesaning edged Ovid-Elsie 80-78 Wednesday at home.
Montrose was a distant third with three points.
Chesaning’s Olivia Grover won both the 800-meter run (2:45.23) and the 1,600 run (5:52.96). Other winners for the Indians were Karlie Lewis (400 dash, 1:07.33), Taylor Bailey (3,200 run, 14:11.44), Kyla Jackson (shot put, 32-4), Natalie Drope (discus, 85-10), Avery Beckman (pole vault, 7-6) and Julia Warby (long jump, 13-4 1/2).
Chesaning won the 400 relay in 57.32 seconds (Lewis, Beckman, Warby, Drope) and the 800 relay in 2:02.7 with the same lineup.
Ovid-Elsie featured Isabella Loynes, who topped the 100 (14.09) and 200 dash (29.76). Other winners were Samantha Snider (100 hurdles, 22.58), Aubrey Johns (300 hurdles, 1:02.50) and Ella Powell (high jump, 4-2). O-E won two relays — the 1,600 in 4:46.71 (Loynes, Kaia Spiess, Rachel Spitzley, Alexis Spitzley) and the 3,200 in 12:01.65 (Alexis Spitzley, Abigail Prewitt, Spiess, Samantha Grubaugh.)
Perry runs first
LESLIE — Perry finished first in Tuesday’s GLAC tri-meet at Leslie.
The Ramblers, now 3-2 in dual meets, scored 67 points. Leslie finished second with 37 and Lansing Christian scored 15.
Grace O’Neill was first for the Ramblers in the 1,60 run (6:05) and 3,200 run (12:27). Jaidyn Sadler won the 100 hurdles (22.63) and 300 hurdles (1:12.16).
Other solo winners for Perry were Sydney Rose (shot put, 31-3), Vanessa Hewitt (discus, 77-8), Jadyn Johnson (high jump, 4-0), Kallei Brown (pole vault, 8-0) and Emma Cochrane (long jump, 12-10).
Perry also won the 400 relay (55.67) with Brown, Johnson, Anna Nixon and Cochrane. The 800 relay team of Johnson, Nixon, Sadler and Brown also won (2:02.14).
