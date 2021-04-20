OWOSSO — Fenton defeated Owosso 8-0 Monday at Willman Field.
The Trojans (0-1-1) trailed 7-0 at halftime and the Tigers kept the pressure on with 51 shots and 16 corner kicks.
Lily Usher of Owosso made 24 saves in goal.
The final Fenton goal came with 3:46 left in the second half.
Goodrich 10, Corunna 0
GOODRICH — Goodrich turned back Corunna, 10-0, Monday.
The Cavaliers fell to 0-3-1.
