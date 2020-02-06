CORUNNA — On Corunna’s Senior Night, it was a freshman who pushed the Cavaliers past their biggest rival.
Down by one point with one match left, Corunna finished off Owosso 37-32 Wednesday when freshman Decklan Davis pinned Dahvid Ross in 1:07 at 125 pounds.
“I was kind of worried about him taking shots, but we’ve been working on sprawls in practice lately and that really came into effect during the match,” Davis said. “When I sprawled, I just had to make sure I got behind him and got the two points. But later on in the match, I knew I had a couple of screw-ups so I have to work on some stuff when I go back to practice tomorrow.”
Added Davis, who is now 29-8 on the season, “It was really good to get the pin to help the team — it feels real good against our arch-rival.”
It was a back-and-forth matchup from the start.
Gabe Serbus of Corunna opened the dual with an 8-1 win over Mason Brecht. Owosso’s Taylor Lange posted a 10-1 major decision over Cooper Smith at 135 and Tyler Dewley pinned Dustin Palethorpe in 5:44.
Corunna’s Xavier Anderson pinned Bryce Johnson in 47 seconds at 145.
Ty Anderson (30-2), one of two Cavalier seniors honored, along with Matt Weiss, gave Corunna a 15-10 lead when he pinned 152-pound foe Gannon Gregory in 1:37.
Kristian Keyes of Owosso posted a 9-1 win over Colin Lavery at 160, but Corunna’s Dakota Richardson responded with a 14-3 major decision over Austin Bostwick.
Colton Blaha (41-1) then pinned Aidan Buckley in 3:43 at 189 pounds, giving Owosso a 20-19 advantage.
“I just knew we really needed a pin,” Blaha said. “This was a really close dual and we wanted to win. We needed as many points as we could get … We’re young and we’ve got a lot of learning to do. Coach (Ryan Clevenger) has been preaching to us to wrestle for six minutes. And we’ve been doing that.”
Blaha, currently ranked No. 2 in the state at 160, has wrestled at 160, 171 — and even 189, as he did Wednesday.
Jacob Lloyd of the Cavaliers followed with a 1:47 pin of Matt Churchill at 215, but Owosso’s Dominic Patterson countered with a 2:16 pin at heavyweight over Zachary Worthington to put Owosso up 26-25. Joey Devaras’ unopposed win at 103 made it 32-25 Owosso.
Corunna’s D’Angelo Campos won unopposed at 112 to trim the lead to 32-31. Both teams were void at 119, setting the stage for Davis.
“We feel pretty good about it,” Anderson said. “It was a big win against a cross-town rival.”
CORUNNA LOSES ON CRITERIA
The Cavaliers (15-13, 3-2 Flint Metro League Stars), lost 38-37 to Fenton on criteria in their second dual.
Corunna led 37-33 with one match left — at 130 — but Kyle Dunfield topped Serbus 8-0 by major decision, sending the referee and other officials looking through the rulebook.
Fenton was then awarded a 38-37 victory based on giving up fewer voids — the sixth criteria. The Cavaliers voided two weight classes while the Tigers voided just one.
“It was a tough one — we’ve got some guys out with the flu and some guys injured,” Corunna coach Dave Wibert said. “But we’ve got some guys who are wrestling solid right now.”
Corunna was led by pin winners Davis at 119, Xavier Anderson at 145, Ty Anderson at 152 and Worthington at 285.
Winners by decision for the Cavaliers were Campos at 112 and Lloyd at 215.
OWOSSO FALLS TO FLUSHING
Owosso (9-21, 0-5) dropped a 45-25 verdict to Flushing to finish the night.
Owosso received pin wins from Devaras at 103, Keyes at 160 and Blaha at 171. Posting decision victories for the Trojans were Lange at 135 and Patterson at 285.
Devaras improved to 35-5, while Patterson is now 32-9 and Keyes 27-12.
CORUNNA 37, OWOSSO 32
130: Gabe Serbus (CO) def. Mason Brecht, 8-1.
135: Taylor Lange (OW) def. Cooper Smith, 10-1.
140: Tyler Dewley (OW) p. Dustin Palethorpe, 5:44.
145: Xavier Anderson (CO) p. Bryce Johnson, 0:47.
152: Ty Anderson (CO) p. Gannon Gregory, 1:36.
160: Kristian Keyes (OW) def. Colin Lavery, 9-1.
171: Dakota Richardson (CO) def. Austin Bostwick, 14-3.
189: Colton Blaha (OW) p. Aidan Buckley, 3:43.
215: Jacob Lloyd (CO) p. Matt Churchill, 1:47.
285: Dominic Patterson (OW) p. Zachary Worthington, 2:16.
103: Joey Devares (OW) won by void.
112: Both teams were void.
119: D’Angelo Campos (CO) won by void.
125: Decklan Davis (CO) p. Dahvid Ross, 1:07.
FENTON 38, CORUNNA 37
135: Fenton won by void.
140: Isaac Croney (F) def. Dustin Palethorpe by injury default.
145: Xaver Anderson (CO) p. Evan Harper, 1:24.
152: Ty Anderson (CO) p. Garret Langford, 1:18.
160: Mason Church (F) p. Colin Lavery, 3:09.
171: Brady Triola (C) p. Dakota Richardson, 1:11.
189: Luke Zywicki (FO) def. Aidan Buckley, 10-6.
215: Jacob Lloyd (CO) def. Evan Firby, 5-4.
285: Zachary Worthington (CO) p. Jackson Cairnduff, 1:05.
103: Jack Home (F) won by void.
112: D’Angelo Campos (CO) def. Kendra Ryan, 12-2.
119: Decklan Davis (CO) p. Adam Barcode, 1:43.
125: Luke Tuller (CO) won by void.
130: Kyle Duffield (F) def. Gabe Serbus, 8-0.
FLUSHING 45, OWOSSO 25
135: Taylor Lange (OW) def. Bryce Rowley, 6-5.
140: Jacob Boudreau (FL) def. Tyler Dewley, 12-4.
145: Matthew Juhl (FL) def. Bryce Johnson, 16-1.
152: Luke Maurer (FL) p. Gannon Gregory, 0:36.
160: Kristian Keyes (OW) p. Spencer Winter, 3:30.
171: Colton Blaha (OW) p. Andres Quintanilla, 0:33.
189: Jaxson Hicks (FL) p. Seth Gibbs, 1:54.
215: Cabhan Suttles (FL) p. Elijah Voss, 0:51.
285: Dominic Patterson (OW) def. Javier Cross, 10-2.
103: Joey Devaras (OW) p. Mitchell Ross, 0:17.
112: Both teams were void.
119: Eli Maurer (FL) won by void.
125: Noah Juhl (FL) p. David Ross, 1:15.
130: Noah Ellis (FL) p. Mason Brecht, 2:49.
