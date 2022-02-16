WEBBERVILLE — A two-point game after one quarter quickly turned into a rout as Webberville’s fastbreak kicked into high gear and Morrice shots turned into bricks Tuesday.
The Spartans, up just 14-12 after one quarter, shifted into overdrive and outscored Morrice 23-7 and 26-5 in the second and third quarters, respectively. When the smoke cleared, Webberville captured a 73-35 victory to complete a season sweep of the Orioles. The Spartans had defeated Morrice 69-42 earlier in the season.
“I told the boys, the only difference in the game was that they were making shots and we weren’t,”Morrice coach Brad Long said. “We don’t ever quit. I didn’t look at the stats but honestly, I think we outrebounded them. My boys always play hard.”
Senior guard Nate Lott scored 26 points for Webberville (12-4, 5-0 Genesee Area Conference Blue Division), making five of his team’s seven 3-pointers. Teammate Kolson Lycos scored 24 points.
“They’re clicking on all cylinders now that they have Lycos back,” Long said. “We got a little tired tonight and we have some injuries.”
Senior Brandon Buchanan scored nine points with four rebounds for Morrice (3-12, 1-6). Brett McGowan added eight points and Aaron Davis scored six. Travis Farrow handed out three assists. Drew McGowan and Todd Nanasy each had four rebounds.
Brett McGowan’s basket pulled Morrice within 6-5 of the Spartans in the early going. The Oroles, getting five points from Buchanan in the first quarter, stayed right with Webberville.
Lott and Lycos each scored seven points in the second quarter and the Spartans nailed three 3-pointers in the frame. A 10-0 run to close the first half made it 37-19.
Webberville opened the third quarter with a 15-0 run to put the game out of reach. Morrice scored its first two points of the second half on Brett McGowan’s rebound put-back with 4 minutes left in the third quarter.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 2 2-4 6, Luke Dutcher 2 0-0 4, Jonah Mosher 0 2-3 2, Drew McGowan 1 1-2 3, Brandon Buchanan 2 4-8 9, Travis Farrow 1 0-1 2, Todd Nanasy 0 1-2 1, Brett McGowan 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 10-20 35.
WEBBERVILLE SCORING: Nate Lott 10 1-1 26, Kolson Lycos 9 5-6 24. Totals 30 6-7 73.
