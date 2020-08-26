DURAND — The Goodrich girls and Webberville boys won Friday’s season-opening Evan Gardner Invitational at Durand.
The Morrice boys and girls both finished sixth. Chesaning’s Olivia Grover had the best area finish, taking seventh in 23 minutes, 16.8 seconds in the girls race. Freshman teammate Taylor Baily (23:31.42) was ninth.
Meghan McPherson paced Durand in 25th (25:55.1). She was followed in 26th by Morrice’s Lillie Corbat (27:32.47).
Levi Maier placed eighth for the Chesaning boys in 17:58.5. Aiden Campbell topped Morrice, placing 17th (19:38.47).
