ST. JOHNS — Senior Noah Fahey of Ovid-Elsie, still recovering from a broken heel, didn’t let it bother him in the least Friday.
Wearing a surgical boot, Fahey shot a nine-hole medalist round of 43 and the Marauders improved to 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with a 195-233 dual-meet win over Chesaning.
Ovid-Elsie won the MMAC Preseason Tournament April 19 and has started its dual-meet season strong.
Fahey said he loves playing on the Marauders’ home course, The Emerald, and said he had everything working Friday.
“I parred two holes and I birdied hole No. 2,” Fahey said. “That was really great. And honestly, I just kept a smile on my face and had a good time. The birdie was about a 10-foot putt.”
Fahey said it was a combination of his driving, iron play and putting that made the difference.
“It was all of them,” he said. “It was my putting, too. It was a lot of my putting. I sank a few good putts. I really like this course. The Emerald is a great course. The greens are a little fast. It’s my home course. The par 3’s are really long. There are no short par 3’s on this course.”
Fahey rode around the course in a cart for the duration of Friday’s round, a measure meant to alleviate pain as his foot continues to heel. He said he suffered the injury while on spring break.
“This is my third match,” Fahey said. “I wasn’t allowed to play at the beginning (of the season). I have a broken foot. I went to Mexico and I fell off a stage … It’s a broken heel. I started walking on it and then I said, ‘You know what? I want to play golf.’ I started (playing golf again) about two weeks ago for the season.”
Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz said that Fahey is his most experienced golfer and it showed on Friday.
“He’s just a great kid,” Latz said. “He’s the perfect high school golfer. He has the perfect high school golfer attitude. He just plays and if he makes a bad shot, he gets over it quickly, and moves on to the next one.”
Ovid-Elsie was backed up by junior Adam Barton, who shot 47 Friday. Cal Byrnes shot 50 and Dylan Carman shot 55.
Barton said it was a tough course and also a tough day to play golf. He said his best shot came on the No. 3 hole.
“It was definitely really windy out,” Barton said. “And it affected the play quite a bit. I would say my best shot was when I chipped one out from about 100 yards out to about five yards to the pin and I made the putt. I had a drop so it was a bogey but it was still a nice shot.”
Senior Jaden James shot a round of 53 to lead the way for Chesaning, now 0-1 in the MMAC. Josh Lange shot 59 while Kaden Liebrock carded a 60 and Addison James shot 62.
James agreed that conditions were not ideal.
“It was windy out and the greens were so much faster (than at Twin Brooks),” James said. “It was tough but I played my game. On the third hole, I had a nice up-and-down putt.”
James nearly sank that putt from about 35 yards away and just had a tap in from there.
James, a dual sport athlete, is also competing in track and field at Chesaning during the spring.
“I go to track practice and whenever I can go out and golf, I do,” James said. “It’s a tough course, so I’m pretty happy with (the round).”
