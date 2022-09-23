BYRON — Nathan Webster scored four goals and Elwood Lawler scored twice to lead Byron’s boys soccer squad past Durand 8-2 on Senior Night Thursday.
Josiah Johncox and Trevor Ritter also scored for the Eagles. Lawler made two saves for the winning side, while Mason Stark was credited with one save.
The win lifted the Eagles to 3-0 in the MMAC and 6-5-1 overall.
Kearsley 189, Brandon 214, Owosso 287
GOODRICH — Owosso fell to Flint Kearsley and Brandon Thursday at Goodrich Country Club.
The Hornets shot 189, led by medalist Sara Ritchie. Brandon was next at 214 and Owosso shot 287.
The Trojans were led by EmmaLee Livingston, with a 62, and Natalie Thayer, with a 67.
FLINT — Owosso improved to 2-3-1 in dual meet action Thursday by downing Flint Kearsley 7-1.
The Trojans got singles victories from No. 1 player Everett McVay (6-3, 6-4), No. 3 player Lucas Crane (6-0, 6-1) and No. 4 player Ginger Golombisky (by default).
Owosso’s swept the doubles action thanks to Desiree Mofield/Carter Kline (6-1, 6-0); Bryce Davis/Eden Ackley (6-2, 6-0); Nick Nidiffer/Zane Zwolensky (6-1, 6-1); and Owen Skarich/Nate Anteau (6-0, 6-0).
