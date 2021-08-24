CORUNNA — The Corunna boy’s soccer team defeated Perry 5-2 Monday in a nonconference game.
The Cavaliers led 2-0 before the contest was 10 minutes old thanks to goals by Braden Andrejack and Payton Brown. Luke Tuller assisted Brown’s goal. Laurent Lanfranconi added a penalty kick goal to make ie 3-0 before the break.
Tuller made it 4-0 with a goal of his own early in the second half before Perry scored two quick goals of its own.
Lanfranconi scored his second goal of the game off an assist by Conner Jacobs) to finish the scoring.
