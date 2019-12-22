With the closing of Michigan’s muzzleloading season — one that has permitted the use of all firearms that are legal in the regular firearms deer season — another season is slated to begin Monday through Jan. 1. This late antlerless firearms season is open on private lands only in most of the Lower Peninsula (check the regulations for specifics) and closed to all of the Upper Peninsula. There are extended antlerless opportunities, as well, for those hunting south of M-32 in Alpena County, private land only, Jan. 2-5 and Jan. 9-12. Additionally, archery season will extend until Jan. 31 for Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.
All of this means Michigan has too many deer. So, if you still have freezer space, opportunities abound. At the same time, hunters can perform the duties of scientific wildlife managers in efforts to balance the buck to doe ratio in the herd, and to control the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There is no discount on these antlerless tags at $20 each but the good news is that 10 private-land antlerless licenses per hunter in the CWD Management Zones are available.
The CWD Management Zones include Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lenawee, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and Shiawassee counties.
The Natural Resources Commission has requested that the DNR evaluate the impact of antler point restrictions within the five-county Core CWD Area on prevalence and spread of chronic wasting disease, increasing antlerless harvest, and decreasing deer population beginning with the 2019 deer season. The data collected will be used to provide estimates on deer abundance and sex/ age ratio changes - factors that are likely to contribute to the overall CWD spread.
Additionally, deer harvest, hunter numbers, and hunter perceptions of APRs will be assessed. The DNR has partnered with the Boone and Crockett Quantitative Wildlife Center at Michigan State University to conduct this research. At the end of the project (Fall 2023), the results along with conclusions and management recommendations will be presented to the Commission. Recommendations will include the efficacy of APR regulations as a tool for managing the prevalence and spread of CWD.
Finally, here are a few statistics from the DNR deer check station at Rose Lake. The goal in testing for CWD in Shiawassee County was to check a total of 113 deer and so far some 375 have been tested with no positives. Gratiot County is well below the goal of 1277 tests yet has found 3 cases of CWD.
The oldest doe checked was aged at an astounding 13 ½ years and the oldest buck was 6 ½ years of age. And, some fortunate hunter bagged a buck with 16 antler points according to Rose Lake information.
For those hopeful hunters that are still pursuing the low-fat venison alternative to supermarket mystery meat, you’ll find the remaining deer to be in a more normal mode of survival without the hunting pressure of last month. However, those adult whitetail does have become educated, having survived the traditional seasons. Good optics are essential to identify bucks with shed antlers from females, although antlerless bucks are still legal (Ouch!). Also, make sure to avoid hanging deer in freezing conditions (or warmer weather, if applicable).
