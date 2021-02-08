ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kelley aims high again for 2021 season

ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s Mikayla Kelley had the highest bowling average in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference last year and a the state qualifier has even bigger goals this season.
Kelley, who averaged 181 a year ago, finished third at the Division 3 regionals and 22nd at the state finals. However, she missed the round of 16 step-ladder finals by just 20 pins.
“This year I want to be high in the conference again and then I want to win regionals and then make the cut at states,” Kelley said.
She has helped Ovid-Elsie win back-to-back league championships as a team. The Marauders finished second at regionals as a team and finished ninth in the state.
The senior recently signed her national letter of intent to attend Spring Arbor University, where she will also bowl for the Cougars. Kelley said her major will be psychology or social work.
She has been bowling since the age of 3.
“My whole entire family bowled so they just started me when I was young,” Kelley said. “And I liked it. My mom, my dad, my grandparents, my aunts, uncles — they all bowled.”
It did not take long for Kelley to find out that bowling was her sport.
“I bowled at Nic’s (in Ovid) when I was younger. I also bowled bumper bowling at Royal Scot in Lansing and then I bowled leagues a lot in Owosso at Capitol,” Kelley said.
Ovid-Elsie bowling coach Matt Fabus said Kelley’s committment and desire to improve have been a key to her success.
“I would say it’s her dedication to the sport,”Fabus said. “She’s willing to learn everything she possibly can. You know, because you’ve got different lane set-ups. You’ve got like different oil patterns … It’s all about making adjustments and she’s willing to do all of that. You’ve got some kids who say, ‘This is where I bowl and that’s it.’ You’ve got to be able to adjust.”
Mikayla Kelley has rolled a career-high game of 254 and a career-high series of 408 (154-254).
Her performance at last year’s regional at included a game of 211 to close out a six-game total of 1,038 pins. That was just 62 behind regional champion Cheyenne Brown of Birch Run.
At the Division 3 state finals, Kelley highlighted her effort with games of 204 and 196 during her six-game qualifying block.
Kelley said this year’s Ovid-Elsie girls team has good potential with three returners including herself, junior Elizabeth Underhill, who was fifth at regionals and 38th in the state, and junior Morgan Douglass, 41st at the regionals. The team is also young this season, she added, with three new varsity bowlers.
