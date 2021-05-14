NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop is still perfect in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference play after sweeping Durand 21-1 (three innings) and 16-6 (six innings) Thursday.
“We’re getting closer to the title,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “We don’t want to share it this year. That’s our No. 1 goal.”
New Lothrop (16-2, 10-0) swatted 18 hits in the first game with Trevor Eustace recording three hits and driving in five runs. Cam Orr also had three hits and three RBIs.
Brady Birchmeier was the winning pitcher in Game 1. He pitched two hitless innings and struck out three.
New Lothrop outhit Durand 15-6 in Game 2. Orr homered and racked up four hits with five RBIs. He also doubled twice. Birchmeier hit three doubles and Ty Kohlmann had three hits and four RBIs.
Cannon Cromwell was the winning pitcher. He threw four innings and gave up four runs on five hits. He struck out nine and walked none.
Austin Kelley had two hits for Durand.
