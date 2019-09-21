NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop went 1-2 Thursday night in a quad meet with Clio, Laingsburg and Williamston.
The Hornets beat Clio 25-11, 25-15. Laingsburg then edged New Lothrop in three sets, 18-25, 25-16, 28-26. The Hornets finished off the night with a loss to Williamston, 25-16, 25-21.
Kailey Wendling had 14 kills, 19 assists and 15 digs for New Lothrop. Brianna Kline had 13 kills and 23 digs. Anna Johnson added 25 assists and Emma Bruff had 42 digs.
