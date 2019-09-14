EAST LANSING — Corunna’s Evan Roka took sixth in the Bronze Division of the Spartan Invite Friday at Michigan State University, helping the Corunna boys cross country team finish ninth overall.
Roka finished in 17 minutes, 8.4 seconds. Teammate Mason Warner was 33rd in 18:04.
Corunna had 310 points; team champion Chelsea had 70 after placing three runners in the top 10.
Sophomore Caleb Clark was 117th for the Laingsburg boys, who competed in the White Division. He clocked in at 20:39.8. Torben Somplatzki was the top finisher for Ovid-Elsie in 172nd (22:01.8).
Laingsburg was 30th in the White Division with 771 points; Ovid-Elsie was 33rd with 840. Hanover-Horton claimed the team title with 99 points.
On the girls side, Evie Wright ran seventh in 19:59.8 to lead Corunna. Corunna finished 28th in the Bronze Division standings with 796 points. St. Ursula, based in Toledo, Ohio, was the Bronze champion with 130 points.
“I am proud of our guys and girls for a great effort and terrific racing,” Corunna boys coach Bryan Heid said. “We are making progress every day and getting stronger individually and as a team.”
Ovid-Elsie’s Emme Koutz placed 10th (20:59.1) in the White Division. Laingsburg’s top finisher was Emma Kribs in 102nd (24:07.6).
O-E finished 25th as a team with 579 points. Laingsburg had 779 points in 32nd. Pewamo-Westphalia was the team champion at 106 points.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Spartan Invite, East Lansing
Bronze Division
Team Standings: 1. Chelsea 70; 2. Allendale 105; 3. Lansing Catholic 131; 9. Corunna 310.
Race Results
1. Hunter Jones (Benzie) 16:14.6
6. Evan Roka (Cor) 17:08.4
33. Mason Warner (Cor) 18:04.2
80. Drew Nickels (Cor) 18:52.5
93. Calvin Cody (Cor) 19:06.6
White Division
Team Standings: 1. Hanover-Horton 99; 2. Hart 145; 3. St. Louis 184; 30 Laingsburg 771; 33 Ovid-Elsie 840.
Race Results
1. Braxton Lamey (Ithaca) 17:04.7
117. Caleb Clark (Laings) 20:39.8
145. Nolan Gregg (Laings) 21:23.1
169. Miguel Ramierz (Laings) 21:59.5
172. Torben Somplatzki (O-E) 22:01.8
173. Ryan Gavenda (O-E) 22:02.9
187. Coleten Towsley-Wagner (O-E) 22:19.6
190. Trayton Terpening (O-E) 22:21.7
193. Sawyer Shastal (Laings) 22:27.8
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Spartan Invite, East Lansing
Bronze Division
Team Standings: 1. St. Ursula (Toledo) 130; 2. Cadillac 134; 3. Benzie Central 171; 28. Corunna 796.
Race Results
1. Kendall Schopieray (Cadillac) 19:16.5
7. Evie Wright (Cor) 19:59.8
204. Emma Bruckman (Cor) 24:55.1
223. Alexis Bukovick (Cor) 25:19.3
244. Kirsten Simmons (Cor) 26:02.0
White Division
Team Standings: 1. Pewamo-Westphalia 106; 2. Ithaca 127; 3. Shepherd 133; 25. Ovid-Elsie 579; 32. Laingsburg 779.
Race Results
1. Lani Bloom (Ithaca) 19:39.2
10. Emme Koutz (O-E) 20:59.1
94. Alexis Spitzley (O-E 23:48.6
102. Emma Kribs (Laings) 24:07.6
157. Ella Powell (O-E) 25:53.3
167. Shaily Baynes (Laings) 26:06.8
175. Samantha Grubaugh (O-E) 26.67.4
185. Saige Wurm (Laings) 26:47.0
192. Emily Gutzman (Laings) 27:07.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.