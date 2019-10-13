The Kirtland’s warbler — one of the first species in the country put on the federal list of endangered species — has recovered and no longer warrants protection under the Endangered Species Act. The news bodes well, not only for the colorful perching birds, but for sportsmen and women throughout Michigan, because massive resources required for the recovery efforts can be used for more pressing issues.
Historically, wildfires were the most important factor for establishing the natural jack pine forests that Kirtland’s warblers need for breeding habitat. And, when wildfires were not enough, our DNR personnel would start forest fires in an effort to mimic Mother Nature. I recall a sad turn of events north of Mio, Michigan in 1980 when one of these “controlled” burns got out of control and evolved into a real wildfire burning out of hand for weeks.
Today, the sale of jack pine timber on sites where reforestation will occur is critical to managing Kirtland’s warbler breeding habitat. Timber receipts offset the cost of replanting jack pine needed to support a viable population of nesting Kirtland’s warblers that would not otherwise be feasible through conservation dollars.
Behind the scenes another dilemma posed a roadblock to recovery: brown headed cowbirds. Cowbirds lay their eggs in warbler nests and larger cowbird chicks out-compete their warbler nest mates, causing the warbler chicks to die while the unwitting warbler parents raise the cowbird imposters.
Year after year, a stalwart group of partners ensured habitat was available and cowbirds were controlled. Controlled? What does that mean? For the past 40 years, brown-headed cowbirds have been tricked, trapped and killed in Michigan to prevent them from laying eggs in endangered Kirtland’s warbler nests.
The decoy traps used require live decoys for effective operation. Weeks before they arrive in northern Michigan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services (USDAAPHIS-WS), at Sandusky, Ohio capture and temporarily house the necessary cowbirds, which arrive in northern Ohio each spring. During March and early April 2015, USDA biologists collected 400 brown-headed cowbirds, which were transported to northern Lower Michigan by the USFWS and placed in traps to attract other cowbirds.
Although cowbirds are a native species to North America, they had not lived in Michigan before the early 1900s. By 1971, only 200 male Kirtland’s warblers remained in the wild and about 70% of their nests were parasitized by cowbirds. There are now 2,300 breeding male Kirtland’s warblers and the number of cowbirds in Michigan is decreasing, not due to trapping, but more likely because of changes to the surrounding landscape. Northern Michigan is now much more forested than it was in 1972, due to reversion of lands from agriculture to forested habitats. Cowbirds do not like to live in forests and prefer open landscape, or landscapes that have been cleared for agriculture. (For the record, non-targeted birds were inadvertently trapped in the process but were released unharmed.)
Populations dipped to a low of 167 pairs of Kirtland’s warblers in 1974 and again in 1987 before starting a steady climb toward recovery. Numbers reached more than 1,000 pairs by 2001, expanding beyond the northern Lower Peninsula to areas in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin and Ontario.
Currently, the Kirtland’s warbler population is estimated to be more than 2,300 pairs - more than double the goal identified in the species’ recovery plan. The population has exceeded recovery goals for the past 17 years and continues its remarkable progress today and for the foreseeable future.
