Durand senior Dylan McDonald, center, flanked by his parents Ben and Tammy, signed his national letter of intent to attend Concordia University to play Division II football Monday morning at the Durand media center. McDonald, a 6-foot-6, 360-pound right tackle, was named a first-team all-stater this past fall by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association and captured first-team All-MMAC accolades on the offensive line. He plans to major in nursing. McDonald helped the Railroaders finish with a perfect 9-0 regular season and an outright league champion for the first time in four decades.
“I liked everything in general about Concordia,” McDonald said. “It had a really good vibe. I really liked the diversity of coaches there, they’re young coaches and they have more experienced guys and I think they will really mesh together well.”
(0) comments
