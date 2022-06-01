CHESANING — Chesaning had no trouble in defeating St. Charles 15-0 in a three-inning Division 3 pre-district baseball game Tuesday.
Tyler Sager powered a three-run homer and batted 2-for-2 for the Indians. The senior was also the winning pitcher, allowing two hits in two innings. Sager improved to 10-0 on the season and struck out six. Logan Fulk pitched the final inning, striking out three and not allowing a hit.
Nash Wendling and Lucas Powell also had two hits for the Indians, 27-3-1. Chesaning, which is hosting the district, advances to play Montrose at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner of that game plays the winner of New Lothrop and Hemlock.
Owosso takes pre-district, 2-0
FOWLERVILLE — Jay Tuttle pitched a one-hit shutout through all seven innings as Owosso defeated Fowlerville 2-0 in Division 2 pre-district play Tuesday.
Tuttle struck out eight batters.
Tuttle also collected two of Owosso’s seven hits and drove in one run. Hugh Doyle had one hit and one RBI for Owosso, which advances to Saturday’s 10 a.m. district semifinal at Williamston against Haslett.
New Lothrop sweeps D1 Warren Mott
FLINT — New Lothrop swept Warren Mott, 7-2 and 10-9, Tuesday at Whaley Park, rallying from an 8-1 deficit in Game 2.
“Game 2 was a wild one,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “We scored seven in the sixth inning to tie it up.”
New Lothrop scored twice in the seventh to win it as Jordan Belmer scored the winning run by stealing home. The bases were loaded with one out at the time.
“We tried the squeeze and the pitch was out of the strike zone and Belmer stole home,” Almasy said.
Brady Birchmeier doubled to start the inning and Belmer then tripled to tie the game.
Birchmeier had two doubles in the game, while Belmer tripled and doubled. Belmer was the winning pitcher, pitching one inning of relief.
In the first game, Cannan Cromwell pitched four innings and gave up no runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked one. Birchmeier pitched two innings and gave up two hits and two runs. He struck out two.
Ty Kohlmann batted 3-for-4 for the Hornets (32-4). Cromwell had a triple and double and joined Belmer with two hits. Belmer also doubled.
Cavs swept by Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH — Frankenmuth doubled up Corunna, 3-0 and 6-2 Tuesday.
“We played well and saw some good pitching, kind of what you want to see the week of districts,” Corunna coach Chuck Osika said.
In Game 1, both teams had just four hits. Collin Thompson pitched two innings and was charged with three runs and four hits. Logan Vowell pitched four hitless innings for the Cavaliers. Vowell struck out three and walked one.
Bryce Edington had two hits for Corunna (15-19). Thompson and Braden Andrejack also hit safely.
In Game 2, Corunna was again limited to four hits. Colby Ardelean, Thompson, Dayne Zeeman and Braylon Socia hit safely for the Cavs.
Andrejack pitched the first three innings and gave up five runs and five hits with one strikeout. Socia worked the next three innings and gave up one run and two hits with one strikeout.
Corunna will play host Williamston Saturday in a Division 2 district semifinal at noon.
Byron sweeps O-E
BYRON — Byron swept Ovid-Elsie, 8-7 and 5-4, Tuesday.
Tyler Hermann was the winning pitcher in relief for Byron (16-8-1, 7-6 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) in Game 1. He worked four innings and gave up two runs, none earned, on two hits.
Caleb Joslin and Trevor Ritter each had two hits for the Eagles.
Perrien Rasch had two hits for O-E (10-16, 7-7) with two RBIs. Jake Bowen and Hayden Pontack each had one hit and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Troy Bedell was the winning pitcher in relief. He worked four innings and allowed one run on one hit. He struck out five.
George L’Esperance had two hits and drove in a run for Byron. Jake Bowen had two hits and two RBIs for the Marauders.
