CHESANING — Matt Walter believes in a strong running game.
The first-year Chesaning head coach, who succeeds John Mimranek, has abandoned the spread offense for the I-formation and has brought back tight ends.
Mimranek coached Chesaning the past six years but the spread offense did not achieve its intended result as the Indians finished 18-35 in that span.
Walter, an assistant with the Indians a year ago, coaching linebackers and running backs, said passing is not something teams can always count on. He is in the football camp that notes four things can happen when passing — and three are bad.
“The guys are trying to adjust to that right now,” Walter said of the new offense. “We’ve been spread for a long time … We’ve got a tailback and we’ve got a fullback and I want to be able to run. If we get good at something, which I want to get good at the run, the pass will come off that.”
Senior Reese Greenfelder, one of the area’s leading receivers a year ago with 40 receptions and a first-team all-MMAC selection, will move from wide receiver to tight end. Greenfelder, at 6-2 and about 185, said this is a new year and the Indians will be taking a new approach.
“I’m mainly going to be tight end and so I’ll be helping with run blocking,” Greenfelder said. “I do want to be able to just run it up. I’d love to have more running yards than passing yards. I do like to catch the ball. But we want to be able to shove it down their throats.”
Added the senior, “It’s been a big transition and I’ve been working the sled and blocking. We’re making it more simple. Just make sure you do your job, don’t mess up and don’t try and do someone else’s job.”
Walter said he hasn’t forgotten how effective Greenfelder’s pass catching ability is.
“Reese Greenfelder will move to tight end and linebackers,” Walter said. “Give us some help on the line and still be a threat in the pass game. He will use his speed and athleticism to play linebacker.”
Chesaning featured the passing prowess of Tyler Sager a year ago, but the talented slinger has graduated. Walter feels the Indians have three talented running backs in tailback Brayden Florian and fullbacks Cal Fraiser and Eli Escamilla.
“Cal Fraiser and Eli Escamilla both will be fullbacks that will help block as well as run the ball powerfully,” Walter said. “Brayden Florian, at running back, he will get most of the carries. He is big and powerful so hopefully not go down on first contact.”
Florian said he’s looking forward to another year. He started every game a year ago and said Chesaning’s focus on the ground game is welcomed.
“I’ve have a fullback in front of me and we’re more strong run — not one back in the backfield,” Florian said. “We can also go one running back in the backfield but we’re mostlly two running backs.”
Florian returns as a starter along with Greenfelder, Ian Russell and Ben Fowler at guards and Lane Miller at tackle. Seth Schlicht at tackle, Carson Hetfield at center and Keighan Stoddard and Jordan Nixon as wide receivers will fill out the starting offensive line-up.
“Keighan Stoddard, at wide receiver, will be a threat on the outside,” noted the coach.
Sophomore Max Volk will be the starting quarterback.
Chesaning’s defense, under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Jacob Price, will be primarily a 4-3. Vito Manici, one of the team’s leading tacklers a year ago at linebacker, will move up to defensive end along with Escamilla. The defensive tackles will be Josh Gotham and Fowler.
Greenfelder, Fraiser and Mikey Clover are the linebackers.
The corners are Alec Fowler and Nixon with Volk and Lucas Powell lining up as safeties.
Powell, a first-year varsity player, said the defense will be a hard-hitting unit.
“Our defense, it just lets our athletes go make a play and be playmakers,” Powell said. “And this is my first year and so I’m just trying to do everything I can to help. Our coach has been stressing to be physical and go make plays, don’t let them come to you, go to them.”
The first game the Indians will focus on is the season opener at Bridgeport.
Chesaning has weathered seven consecutive losing seasons and Walter is determined to turn that around. He said there could be an adjustment time but he’s trying to do it the right way.
“The goal of the program is to take steps towards changing the atmosphere and culture of the program while still having the season goal of having winning season and make the playoffs,” Walter said. “We want to build this program on intensity, enthusiasm, aggressiveness and physicality.”
Chesaning fared 4-5 last fall while being outscored more than 2 to 1 — 263 to 125 points. That could indicate that Chesaning has a ways to go to be considered a legitimate contender in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, where it finished 3-4 and was shut out by Montrose, Ovid-Elsie and Durand and only scored six points against New Lothrop. The Hornets, Marauders and Rams all earned a share of the league title.
Walter, with 13 years of high school coaching experience, including a four-year head coaching stint at Hancock (he was an assistant for three years there), has also been an assistant coach at Mayville for five years.
He is a middle school physical education teacher at Chesaning. He said his goal was to have 50 players out for the varsity and junior varsity but a few days into practice he said it looked like the Indians would have about 45 players total including 23 on the varsity.
