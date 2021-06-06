MT. MORRIS — Jersey Hemgesberg tossed a no-hitter as New Lothrop defeated Montrose 6-0 in Saturday’s Division 3 district title game.
Hemgesberg struck out eight. The Hornets’ big inning was the second they it scored three times as Marissa Rombach, Isabel Henige and Hemgesberg all knocked in runs.
New Lothrop opened the day by blanking Durand 15-0 in three innings.
Two pitchers combined to throw three perfect innings for the Hornets. Hemgesberg pitched the first two frames and Delaney Gross finished.
Rombach, Henige and Hemgesberg each had two hits. Henige, Hemgesberg and Brynn Birchmeier drove in three runs apiece.
The Hornets (33-7) will play Laingsburg Saturday at Shepherd High School.
Laingsburg district champs
BATH — Laingsburg defeated Ovid-Elsie 14-8 Saturday and the Wolfpack (31-4) moved on to the regional semifinals against New Lothrop at Shepherd.
Kailey Cataline was the winning pitcher in the Division 3 district championship game. Cataline worked all seven innings, giving up 16 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Ashley Bila was 4-for-4 and scored four runs. Jordan Langdon was 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, while Hailey Konieczny batted 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Hailey Bila homered, tripled and scored four runs.
Ovid-Elsie’s Maddisyn Miller was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Zoe Baiz added two doubles and a single. Kaitlyn Fry was 3-for-3.
Laingsburg opened the day with a 19-0 win over Byron in three innings. Hailey Bila homered and Ashley Bila went 2-for-2 and scored three times. Cataline was the winning pitcher, striking out two and walking one.
