Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.