FLUSHING — Mt. Morris defeated Durand in boys bowling, 19-11, Saturday at Colonial Lanes.
The Railroaders fell to 5-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 8-3 overall despite Caden Rodgers’ 222 game, Jacob Feldhouse’s 221 and Cooper Neyman’s 211 and 202.
Durand split the Baker games, winning the first 189-129 and losing the second, 215-164. Mt. Morris won both Peterson games, 815-781 and 901-884.
Mt. Morris won the girls matchup, 26-4. The Panthers swept the Baker games, 137-119 and 126-119. They also won the Peterson’s, 617-556, and 689-648.
Ally Fraley rolled a 169 for Durand, now 6-5 and 3-4 in the MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.