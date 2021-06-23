NEW LOTHROP — Brady Birchmeier and Cam Orr of New Lothrop both earned Division 3 first team All-State recognition from the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association this week.
The 2021 All-State teams were unveiled Monday on the MHSBCA website.
Birchmeier set the single-season home run record at New Lothrop with 15, eclipsing the former record of 10 set by Quentin Taylor in 2016. He batted .595 and drove in 76 runs, just seven shy of Drew Henson’s state record of 83. Birchmeier had 66 hits in 111 at-bats with 26 doubles and two triples. He had an on-base percentage of .669 and a slugging percentage of 1.270.
Birchmeier also compiled an 11-0 pitching record with a team-low 1.04 ERA. He threw a team-high 54 innings, striking out 80 and walking 16. He gave up just eight earned runs.
A junior, Birchmeier pitched and played shortstop when not on the mound. He also saw limited action at catcher, first base and third base. He made the MHSBCA first team as a utility player.
Orr, a senior, was named All-State as a first baseman, but also pitched for the Hornets. He batted .519 with 55 hits, 47 RBIs, 24 doubles, five triples and two homers. His on-base percentage was .588 and his slugging percentage was .896.
Orr went 6-3 with an ERA of 3.85 on the mound. He struck out 40 and walked 25 in 40 innings.
New Lothrop finished 31-7 overall and 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. The No. 7-ranked Hornets won MMAC, district and regional titles before falling 13-2 to No. 3-ranked Richmond in the state quarterfinals at Saginaw Valley State University.
