BURTON — Kaylee McGowan recorded four kills and Payton Gutting added three as Morrice swept Burton Atherton 25-17, 25-21, 25-11 Tuesday in volleyball action.
Aubrey Rogers and McGowan each dealt three aces for the Orioles (5-9-1, 3-0 Genesee Area Conference Blue Division).
Rogers had eight assists, while Addy Hart had six digs. Gutting supplied five digs and McGowan had two blocks.
BYRON — Byron defeated Durand 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 Tuesday.
Durand was led by Sydney Spaulding, with 11 kills and two blocks. Jordyn Lawrence had eight kills and Samantha Leydig added five aces. Avery Gilson posted 11 digs and two aces and Sydney Leydig contributed 24 assists and eight digs.
No Byron stat leaders were reported.
GOODRICH — Goodrich swept Owosso 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 Monday.
Senior Kendall Ihm had 11 kills, 13 assists, two blocks and six digs for the Trojans (12-5-6, 1-1 Flint Metro).
The Martians improved to 8-5 and 2-1 in the Flint Metro League.
“The team hurt its chances to compete with unforced errors, missing 16 serves and making 13 serve receive errors,” noted Owosso coach Stephen Fitzpatrick.
HOLLY — Holly topped Owosso 8-0 Tuesday in Flint Metro League boys tennis action.
Singles action, on courts No. 1 through No. 4, found Adam Booher topping Everett McVay 6-2, 6-2; Jake Distel dispatching Zach Warth 6-0, 6-1; Wyatt Randall defeating Lucas Crane 5-7, 6-0, 6-0; and Palmer Setera winning by default.
The Bronchos swept the doubles competition. Quintin Monty and Walker Glass topped Desiree Mofield and Carter Kline 6-1, 6-0; Ben Kittle and Nate Constigan bested Ginger Golombisky and Bryce Davis 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Tiller and Drake Setera blanked Nick Nidiffer and Zane Zwolensky 6-0, 6-0; and Ryan Tiell and Eric Ranck swept Nate Anteau and Owen Skarich 6-3, 6-1.
The loss lowered Owosso to 1-3-1 in league play. Holly improved to 5-0 in the Flint Metro League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.