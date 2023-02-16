Two Chesaning gridders sign college letters

Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy
They’re both Chesaning football players and they’re both going to continue their gridiron careers at the college level. Seniors Reese Greenfelder, left, and Vito Maniaci, right, pose during Wednesday’s official signing at Chesaning High School. Greenfelder, who starred at defensive end/tight end/receiver for the Indians, will attend Madonna University to play football and also to study the nursing field. Maniaci, who starred on the offensive line/defensive line, will attend Trine University to play football and also study computer engineering.
