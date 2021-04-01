Taylor Jackson was all over the field for Kalamazoo College in the Hornets’ 13-10 loss to Alma College Saturday.
The Corunna alumnus had a game-high 14 tackles, including 11/2 that went for a loss. He also forced and recovered a fumble.
Jackson leads the team in tackles with 21 after two games.
For the winning side, Hunter Sanderson (Perry) recorded two tackles.
FOOTBALL
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus had two catches for 29 yards Saturday as Adrian fell 33-23 to Trine. He also rushed two times for minus-1 yard.
Connor Scribner, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Morrice) — Scribner had three tackles and a sack during Saturday’s 61-17 rout of Madonna.
TRACK AND FIELD
Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly competed in the pole vault Saturday at the Polar Bear Invite at Indiana Wesleyan University. She missed three times at 3.25 meters and did not place in the event.
Kolten Lauer, Indiana Tech (Perry) — Lauer took third in the javelin at the Polar Bear meet with a toss of 180 feet, 8 inches. He was 43rd in the discus (84-6)
Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz was 10th in the shot put (15.29 meters) at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays in Starkville, Mississippi.
SOFTBALL
Jessica Eva, Alma College (Morrice) — Eva scored a run March 23 as the Scots beat Olivet 9-4. She went 0-for-1 in the doubleheader.
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews had an exceptional stretch, collecting 11 hits in a five-game stretch from Saturday to Tuesday. She had two doubles and an RBI in a 3-for-4 effort Tuesday against Trinity Christian, and drove in a pair of runs Sunday against Lawrence Tech. She’s hitting .400 on the season.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele went hitless (0-for-6) in four games Friday and Saturday against Gannon and Hillsdale.
Kara Mahoney, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Mahoney had three hits, homered and drove in three runs Tuesday in an 11-9 defeat to Jackson College. In the second game of the doubleheader, she doubled and drove in a run during a 14-6 win. She was 2-for-3 and scored a run March 25 in a 7-5 win over Cleary University.
Julia Bishop and Taylor Gross, Mott CC (Chesaning) — Gross improved to 4-0 on the mound in an 11-3 victory Tuesday over Macomb CC, tossing five innings and striking out five. She gave up three runs on five hits. Bishop was 4-for-4 and drove in four runs in the victory, doubling twice.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Hollister went 2-for-3 and scored twice as the Lakers topped Ferris State in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. She also had a hit in the opener, a 6-3 GVSU win. Hollister had a hit and a run scored Sunday in a win over Northwood, then collected two more hits in a doubleheader Tuesday against Wayne State.
Liz Coon, Lawrence Tech (Chesaning) — Coon scored a run and walked Sunday in an 11-9 loss to Cleary. She had two hits in the second game between the teams as LTU won 8-5. Saturday, she was 2-for-3 and scored twice in a 6-5 win over Concordia-Ann Arbor. She was 1-for-3 win a run scored in the nightcap.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Esperance had five total hits in a four-game series against Ball State, played Thursday through Sunday. She scored twice in each of the first two games. The Cardinals, however, swept the series.
BASEBALL
Michael James, Mott CC (Chesaning) — James tossed 12/3 innings and gave up two hits and two runs in a 12-2 loss Saturday to Macomb Community College. He struck out two and walked two.
Ethan Hollister (Corunna) — Hollister came on as a pinch runner in the seventh inning Sunday during Cleary’s 6-1 win over Siena Heights.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller started and scored 10 points with five rebounds in a 75-40 win over Wayne County Community College Friday.
Sydney Pope (New Lothrop) and Jenna Smith (Morrice), Mid Michigan College — Pope started and had three rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes Friday in a 62-58 loss to Grand Rapids Community College. Smith had two points, four rebounds and two steals off the bench.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had seven kills, seven digs, two assists and a block Friday in a four-set win over Iowa. The teams played again Saturday, with Iowa winning 3-0. Norris had eight kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris had one dig and 16 assists Friday in a 3-0 loss to rival North Dakota State. She had two kills, five assists and one dig in Saturday’s rematch, a 3-0 defeat.
SOCCER
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith started at forward Friday in a 3-0 loss to Albion College.
Josie Nash, Northwood University (Ovid-Elsie) — Nash played nine minutes Friday in a 4-1 loss to Ashland.
