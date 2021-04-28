ELSIE — Durand’s girls soccer team was facing several daunting obtacles Tuesday.
The Railroaders were forced to cancel the first three weeks of its season due to a COVID-19 quarantine and now are dealing with injuries and a smaller roster. That meant Durand was forced to play unbeaten Ovid-Elsie with just seven players — instead of 11.
The Marauders (4-0) were indeed too tough to stop, cruising to a 9-0 victory in a game that spanned just one half before the mercy rule went into effect.
Hailee Campbell scored twice for Ovid-Elsie, which also received goals from Haylee Palus, Amber Dorn, Madison Cunningham, Audrey Bates, Emma DelBosque, Kiah Longoria and Caitlyn Walter. Ovid-Elsie goalie Ava Bates did not face a single shot. Cunningham, Campbell and Kalista Bancroft each had two assists.
Senior Alex Cole made seven saves for the Railroaders, but head coach Marc Smith said his Durand team was just outmanned. The Railroaders hope to get more players back next week, he said.
“Our depth is what it is,” Smith said. “We’ve got a couple out due to COVID and another couple out with injuries. I’ve got a couple of girls who are here who are out. The girls wanted to play. Absolutely they did. It’s the first game and we’ve been working hard all season. But it’s really hard to play against a team when you are down by three or four players … That’s a very quality team; they mercied Byron (Monday).”
Ovid-Elsie head coach Craig Thelen said his team worked on several aspects of its game, including passing and shooting, but gave credit to Durand for playing despite being shorthanded.
The Marauders started the game with 11 players but eventually went down to 10.
“I appreciate them coming down,” Thelen said. “We played a man down at the same time. We don’t want to screw up our formations too much … We want everybody to know their role. When we play against a team that many people down, it’s kind of hard. It messes with the formation a lot.”
The Marauders scored their first goal 31 seconds into the game on Palus’ goal off of Cunningham’s assist. It was 2-0 Marauders when Cunningham scored off Campbell’s assist with 38:16 left in the half.
“We were getting our wings the ball and then having them cross to the center mids and I thought we were doing a pretty good job at that — because our wings are really strong on their feet and we can press the ball really well,” Cunningham said. “I think it leaves us with a lot of opportunities. And we were working a lot on spacing the field out and worked a lot on give and go’s. Those seemed to be working really well and I think our chemistry is coming along really well too.”
Officials gave the teams a break midway through the first half to get some water with the temperatures rising near 80 degrees. Durand was able to get one corner kick inside the final 2 minutes of the half, but came up empty-handed on the scoring opportunity.
Durand senior June Cooney said it was a difficult game to play.
“We have a few people coming back in a week or two,” she said. “Two of the players have been out with injuries. One is here and another one is at home — she couldn’t make it today. And another girl has COVID but she should be back in a week.”
