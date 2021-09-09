ST. JOHNS — The Ovid-Elsie girls finished third out of 14 schools in the Small School Division at Wednesday’s 20th annual Marauder Cross Country Invitational.
O-E scored 96 points, trailing Pewamo-Westphalia (31) and Leslie (88). Laingsburg was sixth (143), New Lothrop eighth (223), Perry ninth (223), Chesaning 10th (273), Morrice 13th (372) and Byron 14th (376).
Alexis Spitzley ran fifth for the Marauders in 20 minutes, 56.74 seconds. Perry’s Ella Kloeckner was 14th (22:19.10), while Perry’s Teagen Hallock finished 16th (22:30.43).
Other area runners: 17. Emily Muller (O-E) 22:44.33; 18. Piper White (O-E) 22:50.2; 21. Emily Rathka (Laingsburg) 23:08.75; 22. Izabell Konesny (Durand) 23:09.03; 23. Evelyn Logghe (Laingsburg) 23:09.48.
Owosso girls run third
LINDEN — Owosso’s Josie Jenkinson placed sixth in 21:22.1 and the Trojan girls finished third out of 10 teams in the first Flint Metro League cross country jamboree of the season Wednesday.
The Trojans scored 82 points. Fenton (52) and Goodrich (72) topped the standings. Corunna did not have an official score.
Holly’s Ashley Sobczynski won the race in 19:42.7.
Owosso’s Libby Summerland ran seventh (21:26.1) and teammate Emma Johnson finished 11th (21:55.1). Corunna’s Hayven Thiel ran 15th (22:07).
Other area runners: 21. Julionna West (Owosso) 22:25.7.
