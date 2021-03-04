ITHACA — Logan Thompson scored 14 points with two assists and Ovid-Elsie downed Ithaca, 50-40, Wednesday.
The Marauders (6-1) got eight points apiece from Adam Barton and Clay Wittenberg. Jackson Thornton scored five points with six rebounds. Dylan Carman had five assists.
Ithaca fell to 2-7.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Cal Byrnes 1 2-8 4, Jackson Thornton 2 1-5 5, Adam Barton 3 1-4 8, Colin Fluharty 1 0-0 2, Clay Wittenberg 2 3-5 8, Alex Eichenberg 1 0-0 3, Dylan Carman 2 0-0 4, Logan Thompson 4 3-5 14, Jacob Tomasek 1 0-0 2.
Lake Fenton 47, Owosso 37
FENTON — Shaun Bates scored a career-high 15 points but Owosso fell to Lake Fenton, 47-37, Wednesday.
The Trojans hit a season-high seven 3-pointers, with Bates draining three. It was the highest-scoring game of the year for Owosso (0-7, 0-5 Flint Metro League Stars), which went into Wednesday averaging 24 points a game as a team.
Lake Fenton stretched a 14-9 first-quarter to 20 by the end of the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.