FOOTBALL: Corunna turns to Herrick to succeed Robinson as coach

CORUNNA — Steve Herrick is back at the helm of Corunna football.
The Cavaliers’ head varsity football coach from 2000-04 — and, more recently, an assistant with the team — has been hired as the Cavaliers’ varsity skipper for the second time.
He succeeds Kyle Robinson, who stepped down as Corunna’s varsity coach following the 2020 campaign. Robinson served for six seasons with a composite record of 30-28, but said in Decemeber he wanted to take a break from head coaching.
Corunna Athletic Director Jason Beldyga confirmed Herrick’s hiring by email Wednesday night. Herrick said his hiring became official Monday at the Corunna Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
“I went through the interview process last week,” Herrick said Wednesday night by phone.
Herrick fared 28-20 in his five seasons as Corunna’s head coach.
He led the Cavaliers to a 10-1 record in 2002, which included a 9-0 regular-season mark and a 40-28 first-round playoff win over Belding.
More recently, Herrick served as an assistant under Robinson for five years.
Herrick has been a teacher in the Corunna school district since 1994 and currently teaches eighth-grade history.
“I was defensive coordinator for a couple years,” Herrick said. “This past year, I was just an assistant coach and focused mostly on coaching linebackers and receivers.”
Herrick was also honored as one of 21 recipients of the Assistant Coach of the Year by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association in 2020.
He said he has coached most of Corunna’s varsity players for many years and has a close relationship with them.
“The seniors, obviously, I’ve coached them all the way through as youth football players,” he said “I’ve run a youth football camp here at Corunna since the late 1990s. Almost all of these kids have come through our youth football camp or youth football program. I’ve known almost every kid since they were in second or third grade.
“You’re always learning new ideas and new schemes,” Herrick continued. “The one thing that doesn’t change is that it’s all about the kids, you know? Coaching kids and working with kids, enjoying being around them and watching them grow. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking forward to.”
Corunna finished 5-4 this past fall, winning a playoff game in a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a successful season, I mean we were 5-4 and we made it to the district championship game before we ran into Frankenmuth, a team that is in the state championship game this coming weekend,” Herrick said. “Obviously, they are a very good football team. It was unique (the season) let’s put it that way. I’m hoping for a much more normal year next year.”
Herrick is also the father of Corunna junior quarterback Jaden Herrick.
He first served as a Corunna varsity football assistant from 1993-1999.
“I was an eighth grade coach for three years before going into administration for two and then I came back,” Herrick said. “But essentially I’ve coached football, with the exception of 2008 and 2009, since 1993.”
Herrick has also been the head track and field coach at Corunna (2000-2008), as well as an assistant track and field coach. He has also coached swimming and volleyball.
