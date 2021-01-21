Hi folks, Jerome Murphy here, and I’m the Pigskin Picks runner-up.
Or at least I hope after this final week of the high school football season is over with.
It’s been a long ride for the athletes, coaches and fans, filled with COVID-19 pauses and starts, and it’s been a long ride for me. Argus-Press sports editor Ryan Weiss has owned this Pigskin Picks Contest from virtually the beginning.
I am 90-27 — that’s six games behind front-running Weiss (96-21) and four ahead of third-place Dan Basso.
I gave it my best shot and second place out of a field of five is not too bad. The only drama, as far as this fiasco is concerned, is who will end up with the booby prize. It’s up for grabs between Basso (86-31), Greyson Steele (84-33) and Josh Champlin (83-34).
There is a traveling trophy that gets passed around from desk-to-desk that gets to sit on the champion’s desk for a year. We should also have a last-place trophy, but that doesn’t yet exist.
Davison (11-0) vs. West Bloomfield (10-1)
Quarterback Brendan Sullivan was hoping to stick around and continue his season with Davison in quest of a second straight Division 1 state title. But when the high school playoffs was forced into a two-month pause, Sullivan decided in early Decemeber to enroll at Northwestern. The Cardinals have continued to win, disposing of previous unbeatens Detroit Catholic Central, 20-7, and Rockford, 27-3. The Cards have relied on the run, but Dion Brown Jr., has been able to get the job done at quarterback. West Bloomfield is also for real, though … Davison 21, West Bloomfield 13.
Mona Shores (11-0) vs. Warren De La Salle (7-4)
The No. 1-ranked Sailors, defending Division 2 state champs, are simply too strong for unranked De La Salle … Mona Shores 35, De La Salle 14.
DeWitt (11-0) vs. River Rouge (9-1)
DeWitt is in the Division 3 finals for the first time since 2013. After beating No. 2-ranked Muskegon last week, 14-0, Ford Field beckons. The Panthers complete their mission and down River Rouge … DeWitt 20, River Rouge 7.
Cadillac (8-2) vs. Detroit Country Day (8-2)
Cadillac took care of No. 1-ranked Edwardsburg 28-26 last week and will do the same to Country Day, which reached the state finals last year only to fall. It happens again … Cadillac 28, Country Day 14.
Grand Rapids CC (10-0) vs. Frankenmuth (11-0)
In Division 5, Frankenmuth rolled by Lansing Catholic Central in the semifinals, 35-14. Frankenmuth was flying around on defense and is in the finals for the first time ever … Frankenmuth 27, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21.
Montague (11-0) vs. Clinton (10-1)
Make that 12-0 for Montague … Montague 35, Clinton 13.
New Lothrop (10-0) vs. TC St. Francis (9-2)
The Hornets seem to be peaking at the right time. Running back Will Muron has found another gear and quarterback Cam Orr is doubly tough as a bruising runner and a solid thrower. The offensive line, anchored by center Will Taylor, has been superb, but the defense — led by Orr on the edge and Muron and Bryce Cheney in the secondary — held Detroit Loyola and Schoolcraft to a combined 28 points the past two weeks. New Lothrop is the faster team and has more offensive weapons. St. Francis, however — with the fullhouse backfield and left-handed junior quarterback Charlie Peterson — has won eight straight. …. New Lothrop 42, St. Francis 28.
Centreville (10-0) vs. Ubly (9-2)
Will be an ugly day for Ubly … Centreville 28, Ubly 6.
Bucs at Packers (-3.5)
Packers have the best offense and the best quarterback … Packers 35, Bucs 31.
Bills at Chiefs (even)
Patrick Mahomes should be back in the saddle … Chiefs 42, Bills 35.
