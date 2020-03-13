LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association made yet another adjustment to high school athletics in response to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Friday afternoon the MHSAA directed all member schools to suspend activities in all sports from Monday through at least April 5.
Practices, scrimmages and competitions/games, as well as strength training, conditioning and any other organized sessions and activities for all in-season and out-of-season sports were suspended.
The new decision comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that all schools close for the next three weeks in order to deter the spread of COVID-19.
The decision comes one day after the MHSAA’s winter tournaments were suspended Thursday.
“By suspending all sports activities for the next three weeks, we are taking an additional step to maintain safety and minimize risk first, and also keep a level playing field for our schools and teams during this time of uncertainty,” said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl. “A number of schools across the state already were making this decision, and setting this as the standard across our membership is appropriate especially given the quick pace with which this situation is continuing to evolve.”
Given the rapid, fast-moving and unprecedented events of this week, the MHSAA will use the time during this all-sport suspension of activities to evaluate all options and next steps which will be shared with schools in a timely manner.”
