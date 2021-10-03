BYRON — Byron senior golfer Jana L’Esperance is aiming for her third straight state finals appearance.
If she gets that chance, L’Esperance said her goal is simple.
“I’d like to make the top 30 this year,” she said with a smile.
The Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week has combined her long driving ability with consistent iron play and the ability to maintain her focus and forget about the occasional “bad” shot.
L’Esperance showed all of those attributes and more Tuesday when she shot an 18-hole medalist round of 93 at Willow Brook Golf Club in Byron. She was nine shots better than her nearest competitor, locking up a first-team MMAC season at the league’s postseason tournament.
Byron coach Paul Montgomery said that L’Esperance was coming off a poor showing just the day before. L’Esperance had a few bad holes on Monday but came back the next day with a solid showing that included a five-foot birdie putt on the No. 4 hole.
“She’s averaging in the mid to upper 40’s (for nine holes) right now,” Montgomery said. “She’s started to peak a little bit. And she had a couple of bad holes (Monday) because they hadn’t played last week and she hadn’t really touched a club. She was one-over par through five and struggled on the last four holes … So I’m proud of the way she played (Tuesday) and she’s peaking at the right time.”
L’Esperance finished as the fourth top individual in the conference. That was after she could not play one of the matches due to being on COVID quarantine. Otherwise, she would have been No. 1.
When asked what her biggest improvement has been this season, L’Esperance said it has been her approach shots.
“Approaching the green, my iron shots and getting on the green,” L’Esperance said.
Montgomery said that L’Esperance has an outstanding chance of moving on to the state finals. She will get that opportunity when the Division 4 regionals roll around Wednesday at Cascades Golf Course in Jackson.
“Absolutely — she’s one of the top golfers at the regionals and all she has to do is just play her game and she’ll have no problem in qualifying for the state tournament,” Montgomery said. “We’re looking forward to that. We know she’s going to play well. She’s got a great golf swing and she’s a fourth-year senior.”
L’Esperance finished 34th at last year’s Division 4 state finals. She shot a 97 round at the state meet at Forest Akers West in East Lansing. Because of COVID-19, the MHSAA limited the state finals to just one 18-hole round last year.
L’Esperance, as a sophomore, tied for 35th in the state.
Montgomery said that L’Esperance is one of the longest hitters he’s seen off the tee in girls high school golf. But her putting continues to improve as well and the senior continues to get better and better, he said.
“Off the tee she’s really good and we’ve been working a lot on her putting,” Montgomery said. “If she can become better around the green, she’s going to be shooting in the 80s.”
When asked what her best round of the season was, the senior had this response.
“I shot a 43 at Durand (Dutch Hollow Golf Course) and that was my best nine-hole round this year,” L’Esperance said. “I probably had a couple of pars.”
L’Esperance has followed in the golfing footsteps of her older sister, Greta L’Esperance, who also was a state golfing qualifier. Jana said her older sister helped trigger her golfing pursuits.
“Actually my older sister said to come out in ninth grade,” Jana L’Esperance said. “She was a senior and I was a freshman.”
The senior helped the Byron golfers place second in the MMAC, finishing 4-2 in league play and 7-5 overall.
L’Esperance has also played varsity softball at Byron. She played the pitcher and first base positions last spring for the Eagles. She was named to the Argus-Press All-Area honorable mention squad and was a second-team all-leaguer.
L’Esperance has not yet decided on which college she will attend. She has applied for the Cleary University golf program in Howell, however, and would love to continue her golf career at the next level.
