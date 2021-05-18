BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: New Lothrop baseball, softball teams clinch outright MMAC titles

OTISVILLE — New Lothrop wrapped up the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Monday in both baseball and softball.
New Lothrop’s baseball team captured a pair of 16-1 victories over Otisville LakeVille. New Lothrop (16-1, 12-0) and Chesaning shared the last MMAC title in 2019.
“That was my No. 1 goal, the league title because I think it shows consistency,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “We play the league teams all the time. I know the fans and the players like the district title a lot. If someone gets hot they can win a district, but the league title shows consistency.”
Matt Kieffer pitched New Lothrop to the win in Game 1, giving up one hit over four innings. He had four strikeouts.
Cam Orr had three hits with two doubles and three RBIs. Cannon Cromwell also had three hits with a triple, a double and two RBIs.
Freshman pitcher Ty Olsen worked four innings and gave up three hits and one walk for the win in Game 2. He struck out four.
Brady Birchmeier, who drove in eight runs in the twinbill, had three doubles and a two-run homer — his ninth of the season. Kieffer and TY Kohlmann each smashed two hits.
Almasy said Birchmeier needs one more home run to tie the school record of 10 in a season set by Quentin Taylor in 2016.
NL softball claims first title since 2009
OTISVILLE — New Lothrop clinched its first softball league title since 2009 by sweeping Otisville LakeVille 15-0 and 18-2 Monday.
The Hornets, ranked No. 9 in the state, remained unbeaten in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and surged to 26-3 overall.
Jersey Hemgesberg laced three hits in four at-bats in Game 1. She also pitched a one-hitter over four innings, striking out five and walking none.
In Game 2, Makayla Lienau smacked four hits, including a double for the Hornets.
Hemgesberg earned the victory, working three innings and scattering three hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Samantha Birchmeier pitched one inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.