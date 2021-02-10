CHESANING — Chesaning edged Oscoda 86-84 Tuesday in swimming and diving action.
Drew Beckman broke Chesaning’s 500-yard freestyle school record for the second time this season. He won that race in 5 minutes, 53.12 seconds. Beckman also won the 200 free in 2:05.87.
Kaden Liebrock was first for Chesaning in the 50 free (25.69) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.48).
Gwen Lapine placed first for the Indians in the 200 individual medley (2:37.88). Chesaning pulled out the victory by placing first and third in the 400 free relay.
