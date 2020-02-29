NEW LOTHROP — With 2:16 remaining in the first quarter Friday night against Ovid-Elsie, New Lothrop senior Avery Moore made a contested layup, propelling the Hornets to an 8-6 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Ovid-Elsie’s Shayne Loynes drove down the court, worked off a screen and drained a 3-pointer — and the Marauders never looked back, capturing the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title outright with a 52-36 road victory and season sweep of the Hornets.
“It means a lot to our squad (to get the win),” said Loynes, who led the Marauders with 27 points. “New Lothrop’s a good team, especially here at home. We’ve seen them win in some tight games before so it’s nice to get a win, especially because they kicked our butt in football … It’s nice to get one on them.”
In addition to Loynes, the Marauders received healthy contributions from Aaron Hurst (14 points, four assists, two steals) and Justin Moore (10 points, 11 rebounds).
Senior Bryce Richardson led the Hornets (15-3, 12-2 MMAC) with nine points; freshman Ty Kohlmann added seven points and Moore had six.
New Lothrop entered the night with a chance to earn a share of the MMAC title with a win, but Ovid-Elsie’s (18-1, 14-0 MMAC) four first quarter 3s — three courtesy of Loynes — quickly created separation, as the Marauders ended the period with a 14-10 lead.
The Hornets cut the Marauders’ lead to three early in the second quarter, but they would come no closer, as Ovid-Elsie registered an 8-0 run to end the half, with buckets from Moore, Hurst and Loynes respectively, making it 25-14 heading into the locker room.
Consecutive layups from New Lothrop to begin the third quarter raised the decibel level in the home gymnasium, though the excitement was short-lived for the Hornets, as Loynes promptly answered with a 10-2 run of his own, extending the Marauders’ lead to 15 midway through the third.
That lead would hold for the majority of the fourth, as New Lothrop and Ovid-Elsie traded scores back and forth before the Marauders pulled away late with clutch free throw shooting from Loynes and Hurst.
“We competed all the way to the end, but it was just not our night,” New Lothrop head coach Brady Simons said. “Give credit to Ovid Elsie, they are ranked in the top 10 in division 2 for a reason and are 18-1. Shayne Loynes is a heck of a player and we knew coming in that we needed to contain him but he got hot from outside and when we took that away he started scoring inside.”
For Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz, capturing the MMAC title outright was a special moment.
“I’m just really proud of all our guys,” Latz said. “They worked their tails off, especially those seniors, Shayne (Loynes) and Justin (Moore) and Aaron (Hurst) … Brady (Simons) does a hell of a job with his team and his program. To beat a quality team like that in the last game of the league to win it outright, it’s a great feeling.”
The Marauders will wrap up the regular season with a Tuesday visit to Perry. The Hornets, meanwhile, will host Dryden Tuesday before traveling to Birch Run Friday to finish the regular season.
For Latz, the focus remains on taking each game as it comes.
“It’s just one game at a time,” Latz said. “We know that there’s some really well-coached teams in districts. Durand’s very well coached and playing really well, Corunna is very well coached. Perry, Chesaning, Owosso — anybody can come out of that other side, so we just want to go one at a time and continue to try to play our best basketball here at the end of the season.”
Despite Friday’s loss, Simons said his team still has a lot to play for.
“I’m proud of my kids for what has been a great season so far,” Simons said. “We are not done yet. I told them after the game, hold your heads up high walking out of here.”
OVID-ELSIE 52, NEW LOTHROP 36
OVID-ELSIE (18-1, 14-0 MMAC): Shayne Loynes 27 points; Aaron Hurst 14 points; Justin Moore 10 points
NEW LOTHROP (15-3, 12-2 MMAC): Bryce Richardson 9 points; Ty Kohlmann 7 points; Avery Moore 6 points
Ovid-Elsie 14 11 13 14 — 52
New Lothrop 10 4 12 10 — 36
Rebounds: O-E (Justin Moore, 11) Assists: O-E (Cal Byrnes, 4; Aaron Hust, 4). Steals: O-E (Byrnes 3). Blocked Shots: O-E (Moore 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.