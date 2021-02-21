The Argus-Press
^
CORUNNA — Corunna senior bowler Brady Cornell delivered a 300 game and the Cavalier boys defeated Owosso 25-5 Saturday at Riverbend Bowl.
Cornell also scored a 193 game for the Cavaliers.
Corunna, 4-2 overall, also featured Lucas Cunningham’s 246, Phil Morse’s 231 and Robert Wright’s 211.
Owosso defeated Corunna in the girls competition, 18-12.
The Trojans featured the 201 of Brooke Stechschulte.
Corunna, falling to 4-2, was led by Bridget Ryon, with a 222 and Carly Pavka, with a 201.
^
BOYS BASKETBALL
^
Owosso at Lake Fenton (postponed)
^
FENTON — The Owosso at Lake Fenton boys basketball game scheduled for Friday was postponed.
Trojan head coach Dave Owens said the game could not be played due to Lake Fenton having COVID-19 safety precautions.
^
WRESTLING
^
New Lothrop goes 3-0
^
FRANKENMUTH — New Lothrop won all three of its matches Saturday at Frankenmuth.
The Hornets stayed unbeaten with wins over Essexville Garber, 66-12, Ovid-Elsie, 54-23, and Frankenmuth, 63-18.
Going 3-0 for New Lothrop were Leo Bauman (103 pounds), Daven Lockwood (112), Caleb Sharp (130), Andrew Krupp (140), Jackson Knieper (145), Bryce Cheney (152), Harry Helmick (160) and Cam Orr (215).
Kody Krupp had two pin wins in his two matches at 189 pounds.
^
Laingsburg fares 2-1
^
OLIVET — The Laingsburg wrestling team finished 2-1 at Friday’s quad meet at Olivet.
The Wolfpack defeated Marshall, 58-12, and beat Olivet, 48-30. Grass Lake edged Laingsburg, 38-36.
Posting 3-0 records for Laingsburg were Aden Baynes (140 pounds), Noah Gentry (145) and Sean Divine (215).
