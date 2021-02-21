Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.