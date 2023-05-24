ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie captured the school’s first girls league championship in track and field Tuesday, holding off second-place New Lothrop at the MMAC Championships at home.

The Chesaning boys, meanwhile, stormed to their second straight conference track and field crown, winning by a comfortable margin that exceeded 100 points.

