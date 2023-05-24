ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie captured the school’s first girls league championship in track and field Tuesday, holding off second-place New Lothrop at the MMAC Championships at home.
The Chesaning boys, meanwhile, stormed to their second straight conference track and field crown, winning by a comfortable margin that exceeded 100 points.
The Ovid-Elsie girls totaled 177 points, while New Lothrop placed a strong second with 158. Chesaning was right behind in third at 156. Durand (79), Otisville-LakeVille (25), Byron (22), Mt. Morris (18) and Montrose (3) completed the field.
The Marauder girls capped their title-winning performance with a dramatic come-from-behind victory in the meet-concluding 4x400-meter relay.
Winning the race wasn’t essential for O-E’s title chances, but it was a fitting thematic capper to a great night for the team.
Marauder head coach Nick Hufnagel said Ovid-Elsie said his squad saw no reason to ease up in the final race.
“I kind of asked them, ‘Do you want to walk off the last race as champions, of not only the race but the meet and the conference?’ said Hufnagel. “And they seemed to like that idea. They took to that. They ran a great final race. That was all right here — all in the gut and all in the heart. They didn’t need it but they wanted to go out and get it.”
Anchor runner Alexis Spitzley made up 10-15 yards and took the lead over Chesaning down the final straightaway with a few yards to spare.
“I just gave it my all because it was the last time we were going to run the 4x4 together,” Spitzley said. “We won the league title for the first time in school history, so that’s really exciting. This win (the 4x400) was like the cherry on top of it all.”
Isabella Loynes ran the first leg of the 4x400 for O-E then came Braeden Tokar and Aubrey Kurka.
Spitzley was first in four events on the day, also winning the 800 run (2:25.07), the 1600 run (a personal-best 5:22.53) and the 3200 run (12:59.03).
Ovid-Elsie also won the 4x100 relay, thanks to Jessica Kozlowski, Tokar, Samantha Snider and Loynes (53.87), as well as the 4x800 relay, with Piper White, Hannah Koutz, Tava Kvalevog and Audrey Bensinger (11:19.52).
“Izzy Loynes anchored our 4x100 and she caught the girl from New Lothrop to flip that score there,” Hufnagel said. “And that helped us out a lot. Aubrey Kurka PR’d in the shot put and in the open 400 as well. I could go through the whole list. Every girl on the team did what they were supposed to do today.”
New Lothrop senior Carley Martin swept both the shot put (33-0.5) and the discus (92-0).
Hornet teammate Josie Bauman won the pole vault with a personal-best 8-6 height.
New Lothrop also won the 4x200 relay with Lily Bruff, Elizabeth Heslip, Emma Bishop and Laina Yates clocking a 1:52.38 time.
Chesaning’s girls featured the strides of freshman Gwen Maike, first in both the 100 hurdles, 17.16, and 300 hurdles, a personal-best 50.62 seconds.
Indian sophomore Makayla Reiber won the 400 dash in 1:04.28.
Durand’s night was higlighted by the performance of freshman Taylor Carlson, who finished first in the long jump with a personal-best distance of 16-21/4. She also placed first in the 100 dash (13.28) and 200 dash (27.70).
“I was probably most happy with the long jump,” Carlson said. “I got my PR today. The long jump is my favorite event, most definitely.”
Marissa Harper of Durand won the high jump (4-10).
CHESANING BOYS REPEAT
Chesaning captured its second straight MMAC boys track and field title, scoring 217 points. Host Ovid-Elsie was a distant second with 116 points. New Lothrop (75) ran third, and Montrose (67), Mt. Morris (57), Durand (56), OakeVille (48) and Byron (11) rounded out the field.
“We have a pretty deep team this year,” said Chesaning coach Dylan Harrington. “They work hard, they support each other and we want to make sure they’re doing the right things, not over-looking the competition here and fine tuning for team states and individual states.”
Three Indians went 4-for-4 for the day, with two solo wins and two relay victories — senior Levi Maier and sophomores Zach Harlan and Caleb Walker.
Maier won the 800 run (2:03.80) and the 1600 run (4:46.88) and also helped Chesaning win the 4x400 relay (3:35.13) with Caleb Walker, Corbin Walker and Zachary Garno and 4x800 relay with Corbin Walker, Cole Maier and Garno (8:48.64).
“It’s nice to wrap up my senior year with a conference championship,” Maier said. “Now, it’s on to some bigger meets and I’m really excited.”
Maier was referring to the upcoming MITCA Division 3 team states that Chesaning will compete in Saturday, along with the MHSAA state individual finals coming up June 3.
Maier, when asked what race he was most happy with, mentioned the 1600 run.
New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros was second in a personal-best 4:47.85 with O-E’s Clay Powell (4:58.85) and Chesaning’s Zach Garno (5:01.82) not too far behind.
“I’d say the mile was a really good race,” Maier said. “I ran a solid time, nothing like crazy but we had a way more in depth field than I thought. My teammate, Zach Garno, he PR’d by like 31 seconds and almost broke 5:00 today and I’m really proud of him. It was his birthday so it’s a good day.”
Harlan won the 100 dash (11.44 seconds) , 200 dash (a personal-best 22.99) and anchored Chesaning’s relay wins in the 4x100 (45.09) with Cal Frasier, Jaylen Anderson and Codey Harlan, and the 4x200 (1:33.35) with Reese Greenfelder, Anderson and Caleb Walker.
“This championship feels really good and I actually had a PR today,” Harlan said.
Caleb Walker was tops in the 110 hurdles (15.92) and 400 dash (51.88) in addition to helping the Indians win two relay events. He said it’s always great to win a title and batting 1.000 made it even more special.
“My highlights were winning all of my events and I really enjoy the 4x400 — that’s a really good team right now,” Walker said.
Chesaning’s other first-place performers included Greenfelder (discus, 141-1) and Dominick Hernandez (300 hurdles, 41.0).
Also placing first at the league meet were Ovid-Elsie’s Tryce Tokar (pole vault, 14-0), Durand’s Evan Samson (high jump, 6-4) and New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros (3200 run, 10:42.04).
