ORTONVILLE — Senior right-side hitter Kendall Ihm swatted 10 kills, adding 18 assists, three aces, two blocks and six digs as Owosso swept Ortonville Brandon’s volleyball team 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 Thursday.

The Trojans improved to 13-5-6 overall and 2-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.

