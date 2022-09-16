ORTONVILLE — Senior right-side hitter Kendall Ihm swatted 10 kills, adding 18 assists, three aces, two blocks and six digs as Owosso swept Ortonville Brandon’s volleyball team 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 Thursday.
The Trojans improved to 13-5-6 overall and 2-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Junior Rorie Babcock added eight kills, one block and one ace for Owosso. Senior Jamie Maier contributed six kills, 10 digs and five aces and junior Lexi Hemker supplied 21 digs.
MORRICE — Aubrey Rogers served up 10 aces with 11 assists to lead Morrice past the International Academy of Flint 25-4, 25-8, 25-13 Thursday.
The Orioles improved to 4-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division and 6-9-1 overall.
Kaylee McGowan had five kills and four aces for the winning side. Payton Gutting had four aces and two kills while Alexa Rose had two kills and Addy Hart had six digs.
Durand 3, Waterford Kettering 2
DURAND — Durand outlasted Waterford Kettering 19-25, 25-15, 25-13, 17-25, 20-18 in nonconference action Thursday.
Sydney Leydig led the way with 17 assists and 11 digs. Shianne Root had three blocks and joined Sydney Spaulding with six kills and three digs.
The Railroaders’ Avery Gilson added 13 digs and two aces while Samantha Leydig had four kills and eight digs.
OWOSSO — Owosso’s boys tennis team tied Fenton, 4-4, Thursday.
Owosso got singles victories on the third court, with Lucas Crane downing Jonah Dollman-Jersey 6-0, 6-0, and on the fourth, with Brooke Hilts winning by default.
The Trojans also went 2-2 in doubles play. Owosso’s No. 3 doubles team of Zane Zwolensky and Nick Nidiffer topped Jonas Ritchie and Max Smith, 6-1, 6-2 while the Trojans’ No. 4 doubles team of Nate Anteau and Owen Skarich defeated Conner George and Joe Van Every 6-2, 6-2.
The draw left the Trojans 1-3-2 in the Flint Metro League standings. The Tigers now stand 2-2-2 in conference play.
