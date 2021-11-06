FOOTBALL: P-W pounds New Lothrop, 53-21

WESTPHALIA — New Lothrop’s quest to defend its Division 7 state championship came to an end Friday night with a 53-21 loss to Pewamo-Westphalia.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Rafael Woods returned a kickoff for a touchdown late, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Hornets in it. He also ran for a TD and caught six passes for 64 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Jack Kulhanek finished 10 of 24 passing for 119 yards, but was intercepted three times. He was the team’s leading rusher with 30 yards on 11 carries.
Following the game, New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas declined to comment. The Hornets finished the year 7-4 overall.
The Pirates took control early and were up 33-7 at half, then were able to control the ball and bleed out the clock in the second half.
Troy Wertman accounted for four TDs for the Pirates, rushing and passing for two each.
P-W (11-0) will host Elkton-Pigeon Bay-Bay Port Laker in the regional finals next week. Laker was a 28-7 winner over Hemlock.
P-W won the 2019 Division 7 state title and was highly ranked entering the 2020 postseason, but was forced to forfeit in the district finals due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.