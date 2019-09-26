VERNON TWP. — Emme Lantis helped propel Durand’s girls golf team to a first-place finish in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Postseason Tournament Wednesday at Dutch Hollow Golf Course.
Lantis and Taylor Gross of Chesaning both shot 82 to share medalist honors.
Durand finished with a total of 400 as a team.
Byron (422) was second and Chesaning (429) finished third. Webberville (518) was fourth.
MaryAnn Montgomery carded a 91 and Jana L’Esperance had a 97 for Byron, finishing third and fourth, respectively. Following them were Maddie Raley (100) and Hannah Johnson (108) of Durand.
Chesaning’s Maggie Gross shot 110.
