ELSIE — Evalyn Cole scored five goals with two assists and Ovid-Elsie’s girls soccer team improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the MMAC by blanking Montrose 8-0 Tuesday.
“Obviously, Evalyn Cole stood out tonight with seven points,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “However, our entire offense was very efficient tonight with its passing and finishing in front of the net.”
Kiah Longoria, Hailee Campbell and Hadley Bukantis also scored for the Marauders, who outshot the Rams 13-0.
“Our defense once again looked great and shut down any threats,” Thelen said.
Owosso 1, Waverly 0
OWOSSO — Brieanna Wood scored in the 50th minute and Owosso made it stand up for a 1-0 victory over visiting Lansing Waverly Tuesday.
It was the Trojans’ first win against three defeats.
“Wood hit a beautiful left-footed shot from outside the right-hand corner of the box into the far side netting,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said. “Our solid team performance was highlighted by the aggressive play of Bri Wood, Jillian Klaver and Grace Perry. We look forward to continuing to improve upon tonight’s performance during Friday’s game against Corunna.”
Owosso was outshot 13-4, but Lily Usher came up with 11 saves.
Bath 3, Byron 2
BATH — Bath broke a 2-2 tie at halftime with a second-half goal by Sierra Halmburg to defeat Byron, 3-2, Tuesday.
The Eagles (2-5) got first-half goals from Mallory Skalsi and Juul Haartmans. Assists came from Mya Foster and Pearl Schmidt, respectively.
Megan Cook scored two first-half goals for Bath.
Amber Snow made 11 saves for Byron.
BASEBALL
Perry 4, Lakewood 3 (9 innings)
PERRY — Perry pulled out a 4-3 win in nine innings over Lakewood Tuesday.
The Ramblers scored the deciding run in the bottom of the ninth.
Jylon Peek pitched the first eight innings for Perry. Peek gave up three runs on six hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk. Jack Lamb pitched one inning of relief and picked up the win. He struck out one and gave up no runs and no hits.
Blake Lantis drilled four hits in five at-bats for Perry. Lantis had a double and three singles with one RBI. Bobby Sees had two hits while Lamb, Cole Alli and Cole Sawyer all had one hit. Sawyer and Lamb also drove in runs.
New Lothrop vs. Hemlock (ppd.)
HEMLOCK — Wet field conditions prevented New Lothrop from playing Hemlock Tuesday, according to New Lothrop baseball coach Ben Almasy.
Almasy said snow remained on the field up to midday.
SOFTBALL
Perry 7, Lakewood 3
PERRY — Sara Austin pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts and six walks as Perry defeated Lakewood, 7-3, Tuesday.
The Ramblers (5-4) trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, but erupted for seven runs.
Ella Kloeckner and Madison Ralston each stroked two hits, with Ralston driving in two runs. Teagan Hallock had one hit and two RBIs, while Rain Tharnish had one hit and one RBI. Austin and Jackie Mattison each had one hit as well.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Stockbridge 77, Perry 51
STOCKBRIDGE — Perry fell to 1-2 with a 77-51 loss at Stockbridge Tuesday.
Rease Teel was first for the Ramblers in both the 100-meter dash (11.63 seconds) and 200 dash (23.9).
Perry also received victories from Nathaniel Cochrane (300 hurdles, 49.47), Ricky Hardy (discus (86 feet, 91/2 inches), David Zheng (long jump, 16-71/2) and the 1,600 relay team of Jonah Smith, Sawyer Beardslee, John Schmidtfranz and Blake Bawks (4:31.55).
Perry finished ninth out of 10 teams at Friday’s Hastings Invitational. Teel was first in the 100 dash (11.56) and 200 dash (23.54) with Cochrane placing second in the 400 dash (56.17).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Stockbridge 97, Perry 29
STOCKBRIDGE — Perry fell to 2-1 overall after losing 97-29 at Stockbridge Tuesday.
The Ramblers featured individual winners Kallei Brown, tops in the 100 dash (13.91 seconds), and Sydney Rose, first in the shot put (31 feet even).
Perry won the 100 relay with Brown, Jadyn Johnson, Jaidyn Sadler and Abigail Cochrane (54.98).
Perry placed ninth out of 10 teams at Friday’s Hastings Invitational. The Ramblers were led by Rose, who took second place in the shot put (31-2).
