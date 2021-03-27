BURTON — Brooke Wenzlick scored 19 points and New Lothrop routed Flint Beecher 44-15 Friday night in the Division 3 district finals at Burton Bendle to claim its second district ttin three seasons.
Alexis Miller added 11 points for the Hornets (12-3), who advanced to play LakeVille in Monday’s regional semifinals at Bad Axe. Wenzlick also had four assists and Makayla Lineau had eight rebounds. Lilly Bruff had six steals.
“We have a great group of girls and coaches that have worked hard to get to this point,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “They are a tight knit group and enjoy playing for each other.
LakeVille, which New Lothrop crushed 50-12 March 3, advanced to the regional semifinals after Memphis was forced to forfeit the district championship game. Memphis itself had advanced to the title game after Marlette forfeited its semifinal matchup.
New Lothrop scoring: Herron 1 0-2 2, Brown 0 5-6 5, Gross 2 0-0 4, Wenzlick 6 7-9 19, Miller 5 0-0 11, Wheeler 0 1-2 1, Mron 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-21 44.
