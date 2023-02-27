NEW LOTHROP — Charley Mahan scored 25 points with six steals, six rebounds and four assists as Chesaning defeated Flint Beecher, 57-33, in a first-round Division 3 district tournament game Monday at New Lothrop.
The Indians (10-12) will advance to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinal vs. New Lothrop (15-6).
Ava Devereaux added 12 points with five rebounds for Chesaning. Kylie Florian had nine points and six rebounds and Madison Steele added six points and five rebounds.
DANSVILLE — Brighton Charyl Stockwell Academy edged Byron 37-34 Monday in a Division 3 district opener.
The Eagles (3-19) were led by Jordan Huhn’s eight points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Haylee Schott added seven points while Jaclyn Aldrich and Kierra Conlen each had eight rebounds. Reese Forgie and Aldrich each scored five points.
“We had good energy for the third game in a row,” said Byron coach Trish Miller. “We just couldn’t outrebound their taller girls. I couldn’t be prouder of how this team closed out the season.”
FLINT — Corunna encountered a familiar foe in its district opener on Monday at Flint Hamady, bumping up against Flint Metro Stars compatriot Clio for the third time this year and taking its second loss, 37-31
The Mustangs will take on Owosso Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a second round district match-up.
The Cavaliers finished the season at 8-14. Clio, meanwhile, improved to 8-14 with the win.
Perry 66, Maple Valley 46
PERRY — Perry downed Vermontville Maple Valley, 66-46, Monday as Ty Webb led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Joey McGraw-Allen scored 13 points with 12 assists and four steals for Perry (8-13 overall, 4-8 Greater Lansing Activities Conference. Jylon Peek and DJ Jenks each scored nine points.
Maple Valley fell to 5-16 overall and 0-12 GLAC.
