OWOSSO — Macy Irelan qualified for the state finals in the 100-yard butterfly and Owosso rolled past Ionia 119-58 Tuesday.
The Trojans won 11 of the 12 events.
Irelan won the butterfly, the 100 backstroke and was in on two relay victories. Owosso won the 200 medley relay with Lily Usher, Amanda Brainerd, Irelan and Kate Grinnell. In the 400 free relay, Owosso’s Grinnell, Claire Ardelean, Lily Usher and Irelan touched first.
The Trojans also won the 200 free relay with Brainerd, McKinley Guru, Emily Pumford and Mya LaMay.
Brainerd captured solo wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Other individual winners for Owosso were Pumford (200 free), Livi McIntyre (diving), LaMay (100 free) and Grinnell (500 free).
