Freshman Kara Mahoney had a torrid four-game stretch at the plate for the Lansing Community College Softball team.
In a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday against Ancilla College and Glen Oaks Community College, the Laingsburg product batted .833 (10-for-12) with eight runs scored and six RBIs. She hit three doubles in that span, all of which were Stars victories.
Mahoney is hitting .468 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs on the season.
Teammate Aubrey Larner (Perry) was 0-for-1 in the second game against Glen Oaks.
SOFTBALL
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in an 8-7 win over Michigan-Dearborn Friday. She had two hits in a doubleheader Sunday against Madonna University.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele was 1-for-3 and drove in a run during Lake Erie’s 8-3 loss Friday to Trevecca Nazarene. She was also 1-for-3 Sunday and scored in a 5-3 loss to Kentucky Wesleyan.
Brooke Hemker (Owosso), Taylor Gross and Julia Bishop (Chesaning), Mott CC — It was a rough weekend for Gross, as she was roughed up for a total of 17 runs in the first and third games of a four-game series with Alpena Community College. She was tagged for 26 hits in the two defeats. Gross did, however, hit a pair of doubles and drive in a run in Saturday’s 8-7 defeat.
Bishop went 1-for-3 and scored a run in the 8-7 loss. Hemker was 0-for-2 in the first game against Alpena.
Amber Shayler and Alicia McConnell, Oakland CC (Perry) — McConnell is hitting .368 on the season with four home runs, 28 RBIs and 19 runs scored for OCC. Shayler has appeared in 14 games with a 1-1 record and a 4.53 ERA with 16 strikeouts.
Liz Coon (Chesaning) and Clover Brandt (Owosso), Lawrence Tech — Coon batted 2-for-3 and scored a run April 28 in a 4-0 victory over Madonna University. She doubled and scored a run in the nightcap of the twinbill, a 9-3 loss. Brandt pitched 11/3 innings in that game, giving up two runs on two hits.
Brandt picked up two victories in four appearances. She tossed seven innings in the shutout of Madonna, giving up four hits with one strikeout. She also beat Lourdes 8-4 Sunday, again throwing seven innings with one strikeout. She fanned one batter and gave up nine hits. Brandt also picked up a save with 22/3 scoreless innings Sunday in a 3-2 Game 2 victory over Lourdes.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — The Falcons played eight games since our last update. L’Eperance started all of them and was 7-for-23 in that stretch with three RBIs and two doubles. Bowling Green ended up splitting the eight-game block with a 4-4 record.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Hollister was 7-for-18 with three RBIs in six games against Purdue Northwest, Davenport and Saginaw Valley State. The Lakers won all six games to improve to 37-7 overall and 28-4 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
BASEBALL
Michael James, Mott CC (Chesaning) — James came on in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 12-1 loss to Lansing Commnity College. He couldn’t get out of the frame, failing to record an out and walking three batters — though none ended up scoring.
Duncan Gillett, Davenport University (Corunna) — Gillett gave up two runs on two hits in one inning of work in Davenport’s 12-8 win Sunday over Grand Valley. He struck out two.
Ethan Hollister, Cleary University (Corunna) — Hollister came on as a pinch runner in the seventh inning and scored in the Cougars’ 16-6 win over Rochester University Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Kolten Lauer, Indiana Tech (Perry) — Lauer notched another win in the javelin with a toss of 50.95 meters as the junior was crowned the league champion at Saturday’s Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championships. The Warriors also won the league title.
Denver Orlando, Olivet College (Byron) — Orlando won the pole vault at 4.1 meters Saturday at the Olivet Comet Tune-up meet.
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill finished the 800-meter run in 2:09.02 and the 1,500 in 4:17.72 at the Grand Valley State Extra Weekened Meet Friday and Saturday.
Gabriel Baumchen and Zach Kuran, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Kuran and the Titans’ 1,600 relay team won in 3:34.32 at the Bob Harris Open, clocking 16.62 seconds. Baumchen placed third in the 110 hurdles.
Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz took fourth in the shot put (17.09 meters) and fifth in the discus (43.68) at GVSU.
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp was 24th in the 1,500 run (4:47.18) at the Big Ten Invite No. 4 Saturday at Indiana.
SOCCER
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller, fresh off playing basketball for the Pioneers, had an assist for the soccer team in a 6-0 victory April 25 over St. Clair County Community College.
