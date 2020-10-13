MT. MORRIS — Corunna’s Logan Roka ran 17th in 17 minutes, 46.21 seconds and teammate Mason Warner ran 18th in 17:47.73 Saturday as the Cavalier boys placed sixth out of nine teams in Division 2 at the Greater Flint Championships.
Corunna — also featuring Calvin Cody’s 26th-place run of 18:29.7 and Kalon Boilore in 33rd in 18:51.14 — scored 132 points. Lake Fenton was first with 45 while Goodrich ran second with 72.
Owosso, led by Jack Smith in 37th (19:11.57), placed eighth with 245 points. Andrew Chapko was 47th for Owosso in 20:13.98.
NL’s Hersch,
Krupp run first
MT. MORRIS — New Lothrop senior Carson Hersch won in 16:16.77 Friday at the Greater Flint Championships in Division 3-4.
The Hornets placed first with 22 points. Montrose was second with 38 and Mt. Morris was third with 77.
New Lothrop’s Drew Kohlmann was third (17:37.02), while Hornets Cole Yaros (18:02.17), Ryan Heslip (18:40.47) and Jason Weber (18:57.10) ran fifth, sixth and seventh.
Nick Hormann of Byron ran ninth in 19:43.92.
Clara Krupp of New Lothrop wonthe girls Division 3-4 race. She covered the 3.1-mile course in 20:43.64. The Hornets placed first in the team standings with 19 points.
Josie Bauman of New Lothrop ran third (23:48.13) while Byron’s Jenna Belmas ran fifth (24:04.77).
Also running in the top 10 were Hornets Lindsey Wendling (sixth, 24:24.57), Cailyn Adduddell (seventh, 24:28.01), Klara Mulcahy (ninth, 25:10.19) and Sara Dammann (10th, 25:20.62).
Allison Hooley of Byron ran 12th (25:56.09) as the Eagles scored 50 points for second place.
