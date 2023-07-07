CHESANING — This year, the top softball batting average in the area belonged to Chesaning’s Hailey Rolfe. The senior centerfielder hit .626 across 33 games. The second-best hitter by average, per available data, was Laingsburg’s Ashley Bila, who came almost exactly 100 points lower, at .525.

The area’s highest on-base percentage also belonged to Rolfe, who touched a bag on nearly 70% of her plate appearances, finishing with a .688 mark. Bila was second at .659.

