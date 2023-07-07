CHESANING — This year, the top softball batting average in the area belonged to Chesaning’s Hailey Rolfe. The senior centerfielder hit .626 across 33 games. The second-best hitter by average, per available data, was Laingsburg’s Ashley Bila, who came almost exactly 100 points lower, at .525.
The area’s highest on-base percentage also belonged to Rolfe, who touched a bag on nearly 70% of her plate appearances, finishing with a .688 mark. Bila was second at .659.
The area’s highest home run total? That would be Rolfe’s 14. No one else came close to double digits, with New Lothrop’s Marissa Rombach appearing to have the next-highest total at five.
Throw in the fact that Rolfe was good with the glove — she sported a .982 fielding percentage this year after making just one error in her first two varsity seasons — and that Chesaning improved its win total from nine in last season to 22 this year, and her case for Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year honors seems pretty darn solid.
Other players have strong claims — with that of Laingsburg’s Bila, who was the best player on the area’s best team, having sparked the Wolfpack to 36 wins and an appearance in the state semifinals, being most prominent — but Rolfe’s raw numbers proved overpowering in the end.
“Overpowering” is an apt way to describe Rolfe in general.
As good as she was on the diamond, softball isn’t her be-all, end-all. In fact, it has always played a fairly distant second fiddle to CrossFit — “a branded fitness regimen that involves constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity,” per the company’s website.
She’s been participating in some degree of CrossFit workouts since age 6, and her parents, Charlie and Stacy Rolfe, opened the CrossFit Steel Courage gym in Chesaning in 2015.
Since 2007, the CrossFit Games have been held annually, giving competitive CrossFitters a chance to see who is the best workout warrior among them.
In 2021, Hailey Rolfe placed third in the world in the girls 14-15 age bracket at the NOBULL CrossFit Games finals, held in Madison, Wisc. Last year she placed 10th in the girls 16-17 division.
Her hundreds (upon hundreds) of hours of training for the Games certainly amplified her ability to put the hurt on a softball.
“(CrossFit is) where my power came from,” Rolfe said. “I just started working out a lot and I really took to softball and the two just worked well together.”
This season was Todd Moser’s first as Chesaning’s head softball coach. He quickly learned he had something special in Rolfe.
The first time he saw her take batting practice, he was floored.
“This girl hit the ball harder than I’ve ever seen anyone hit,” Moser said. “I was just amazed at what I had.”
Moser remembers a game during the season when, while coaching third base, he had a conversation with Rolfe before she got up to bat.
“I was walking to the third base coaches box and I asked her to, ‘Please tie this game,’ ” Moser said. “… Two hundred and fifty feet later we had a tie game. What a great player, with a great attitude and as great a person as you’ll ever meet.”
Rolfe’s 14 long balls are a Chesaning school record. The previous mark was nine, originally set by Carol Gasper in 1982, and which she had tied as a junior.
Her senior homer total would have been enough to establish her as Chesaning’s career leader all by itself, edging out the 13 bombs Erica Barta hit from 2016-19. As it stands, Rolfe finishes with 23 four-baggers.
Rolfe also owns the school single-season record for highest batting average — the .676 she hit as a junior.
Impressive as Rolfe’s resume is, it seems to have escaped the notice of the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association, which did not name her to an all-state team this year — despite having made her an honorable mention in 2021 and 2022.
The snub hasn’t weighed too heavily on Rolfe, however.
More than any individual accolades, she appreciated the strides the Indians made this year, transforming from an also-ran to a winning ballclub.
The team finished 22-11, going 8-6 in the competitive Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and winning 14 of its final 17 games.
“I wouldn’t trade getting an award for the season that we had,” Rolfe said. “… It was such an improvement from years previous to that. Like, it was fun to win. You know? It was on a different level that we’ve ever been. So I’m super thankful for this year and having a new coach and having the girls around me and really enjoying my final year.”
Rolfe emphasized that the Indians were not a one-woman show.
“We just came together better and we got Brezlyn (Struck) this year for pitching,” Rolfe said. “We got Ava (Devereaux) back and we got Kylie (Florian) back. Like, more things aligned for us to do really well.”
Looking back on some of her biggest individual highlights this past season, Rolfe said one of her most memorable home runs came against Montrose.
Rolfe will be attending Michigan State University this fall. She plans to major in engineering.
“As of now, I’ll be focusing on studies,” Rolfe said, “And starting a new chapter in life.”
Rolfe maintained a 3.99 grade point average at Chesaning. She was a member of the National Honor Society and student council. She also played volleyball for the Indians.
Argus-Press 2023
All-Area Softball Teams
PLAYER OF YEAR
Hailey Rolfe, Chesaning, Sr.
Rolfe set a single-season school record by belting 14 home runs, tops in the area. The senior centerfielder finished with a career school-record of 23 dingers. The right-handed swinger also batted an area-best .626, with an area-best on-base percentage of .688. Rolfe drove in 39 runs and finished with 57 hits including 11 doubles. She fielded .982.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Addyson Buchin, Laingsburg, So.
The righthander, an honorable mention MHSSCA all-stater in Division 3, led the Wolfpack all the way to the state semifinals. She crafted a 35-6 won-loss record while posting a 1.50 earned run average over 219 innings. Her 35 wins is a school record, as are her 258 strikeouts. Buchin walked just 41 batter. The 10th-grader also batted .391, with 50 hits, 14 doubles, 49 RBI and an on-base percentage of .471.
Sara Austin, Perry, So.
The righthander racked up 292 strikeouts over 185 2/3 innings. Austin went 19-12 on the mound with a 2.49 ERA. The GLAC first-teamer and all-district selection walked 67 batters and gave up 66 earned runs. Austin batted .322 with 29 RBI and 39 hits. Her on-base percentage was .391.
Position Players
Brynne Birchmeier, New Lothrop, Jr.
Birchmeier captured first team Division 3 all-state accolades this year. The junior second baseman fielded .984, with just one error all season, registering 28 putouts and 35 assists. Birchmeier also batted .470 with 55 hits with an on-base percentage of .504. She had 28 RBI, nine doubles and 14 walks. She helped the Hornets to a 27-15 record and MMAC and district tournament titles.
Ashley Bila, Laingsburg, Jr.
A speedy left-handed lead-off hitter and Division 3 honorable mention all-state shortstop, Bila delivered 62 hits, batted .525 and had an on-base percentage of .659 this year, setting the table for the Wolfpack en route to a state semifinals run. She drew 43 walks and struck out just five times all season. Bila stole 43 bases and fielded .943 at short. She had 74 put outs and 70 assists while making nine errors. Bila has already set Laingsburg career school records in runs scored (244) and hits and still has one more year of high school softball ahead of her.
Ashlyn Orr, New Lothrop, So.
The first baseman batted .460 with an on-base percentage of .514 for the Hornets, driving in 44 runs while three homers, four triples and 11 doubles. Orr totaled 52 hits and fielded .980. She was a first team all-MMAC and first team all-district player.
Jamie Maier, Owosso, Sr.
The three year varsity shortstop led the Trojans with a .469 batting average, .507 on-base percentage, 60 hits, 13 doubles, 37 RBI and 41 runs. Maier was a unanimous first team all-Flint Metro League Stars Division selection. A member of Owosso’s 2021 state title team, Maier displayed “great range with a great arm, great glove and great attitude,” according to Trojan coach JoEllen Smith. Maier ranks first all-time at Owosso in runs scored (139). She ranks third all-time for Owosso in RBI (118) and fourth in hits (167).
Madison Ralston, Perry, So.
The second-year catcher batted .509, delivering 56 hits — 23 of which were doubles. Ralston had an on-base percentage of .607 and drove in 39 runs while scoring 45 times. She added three triples and two home runs for the Ramblers.
Marissa Rombach, New Lothrop, Jr.
The Division 3 all-state honorable mention shortstop stroked 53 hits and finished with a .465 batting average and an on-base percentage of .518. She lined five home runs and nine doubles, while stealing 20 bases and drawing 20 walks. She fielded .929 with 66 assists and 38 putouts. She was a first-team all-district player.
Bella Latuszek, Laingsburg, Fr.
A key run producer, the second baseman clubbed 49 hits and drove in 53 runs while batting .380. Latuszek drew 17 walks and her on-base percentage was .440. Latuszek posted a fielding average of .929 this season.
Harper Strouse, Laingsburg, Fr.
The Wolfpack catcher ranks as one of the best defensive catchers in Jeff Cheadle’s tenure at Laingsburg, the coach said. That steadiness was one of the keys in the Wolfpack’s success as she prevented passed balls and steals, he said. Strouse committed just five errors all season with 239 putouts and 15 assists. She caught six runners stealing. Strouse also jolted 36 hits and drove in 36 runs while batting .327 with an on-base pecentage of .417.
Sara Dammann, New Lothrop, Jr.
The outfielder, a Division 3 honorable mention All-Stater, cracked 47 hits and batted .461 with 13 doubles and one home run. Dammann also drove in 31 runs with an on-base percentage of .504. She walked 16 times and struck out just four times. She fielded .929.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Brezlyn Struck, Chesaning, Fr.
Struck delivered a 13-6 pitching mark with a 2.13 earned run average in 2023. The righthander struck out 138 batters.
Mallory Heroux, New Lothrop, Fr.
Heroux struck out 164 batters and walked 52 while compiling a 1.55 earned run average. Heroux finished 13-10 on the season while pitching 126 1/3 innings.
Position Players
Victoria Henige, New Lothrop, So.
The sophomore catcher batted .467 with 49 hits, 41 RBI, three homers, 13 doubles and 24 walks. Henige’s on-base percentage was .549. Henige’s fielding percentage was .948 and she gave up only three passed balls.
Karigann Cuthbert, Ovid-Elsie, Jr.
Cuthbert delivered 50 hits and 22 RBI while batting .490 for the Marauders. Her on-base percentage was .509. She was also a key defender at the shortstop position.
Savanna Stirm, Laingsburg, Fr.
The first baseman lined 50 hits and drove in 42 runs while batting .424 with an on-base percentage of .524. She drew 19 walks and struck out just five times. Stirm added 10 stolen bases and fielded .977 with only five errors. She had 200 put outs and 11 assists.
Abigail Meder, Chesaning, So.
Meder showed she could hit both for average and production. She batted .489 with 36 hits and 34 RBI.
Avery Gilson, Durand, Sr.
The infielder/utility player batted .489 with 34 RBI and 43 hits. She jolted 15 doubles, four homers and three triples.
Haley Konieczny, Laingsburg, Sr.
The outfielder batted .395 with 49 hits and 39 RBI. She also drew 14 walks. The senior connected for four homers and nine doubles.
Lexi Hemker, Owosso, Jr.
Hemker was the starting second baseman for Owosso’s 2021 state title team as a freshman, but moved to third base the last two seasons. She batted .395 with an on-base percentage of .460. She was second for Owosso this season in hits (47), RBIs (27) and runs scored (33).
Teagan Hallock, Perry, So.
Hallock batted .387 and lined 46 hits and 24 RBI and 21 stolen bases. Her on-base percentage was .464. Hallock drew 15 walks and added four doubles and one triple. The centerfielder crafted a fielding percentage of .929.
Grace Spiess, Perry, So.
The third baseman batted .398 with 45 hits and 39 RBI. Spiess hit four doubles and four triples and her on-base percentage was .450.
Brooklyn Zakoor, Byron, Sr.
The infielder batted .463 with 37 hits, eight doubles, five triples and one home run. She stole 29 bases. Zakoor’s on-base percentage was .543.
HONORABLE MENTION
Danica Dwyer, Owosso, P, Fr.
Olivia Burt, Ovid-Elsie, P, Sr.
Audri Hrncharik, Owosso, P, Fr.
Molly Winson, Durand, 1B, Sr.
Jordan Huhn, Byron, UT, So.
Camryn Hamilton, Byron, OF, So.
Sydney Leydig, Durand, 2B, Sr.
Taylor Carlson, Durand, CF, Fr.
Kira Patrick, Corunna, CF, Sr.
Delaney Gross, New Lothrop, P, Jr.
Ashland Particka, Ovid-Elsie, OF, Sr.
Maddisyn Miller, Ovid-Elsie, C, Jr.
Kaitlyn Fry, Ovid-Elsie, 3B/P, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.